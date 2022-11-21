The 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro took place at The County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 19.
It served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Bikini, and Women's Physique Divisions of the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will host the 2022 Mr. Olympia from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featuring more than 100 athletes from around the world, the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro was among the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the 2022 Mr. Olympia ended today.
Athletes have competed in over 20 bodybuilding competitions over the past two months in an effort to qualify for Mr. Olympia. The most notable ones are the , Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro, and the Romania Muscle Fest Pro.
Four winners emerged at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro:
- Classic Physique: Anthony Barbera III
- Men’s Physique: Andre Ferguson
- Bikini: Romina Basualdo
- Women’s Physique: Whitney Armstrong
2022 Atlantic Coast Pro Complete Category-Wise Results
1. Classic Physique
Nineteen bodybuilders took to the stage, with Anthony Barbera pulling ahead early in the competition with his superior conditioning. Texan athlete Tommy Clark gave Anthony a run for his money. In the end, Anthony walked away with the victory and an Olympia qualification.
- First Place — Anthony Barbera III — Winner
- Second Place — Tommy Clark
- Third Place — Wayne Freeman
- Fourth Place — Damien Patrick
- Fifth Place — Toto Djong
- Sixth Place — Eric Abelon
- Seventh Place — Louis-Dominique Corbeil-Fiset
- Eighth Place — Jabar Al Kuwari
- Ninth Place — Corey Curtis
- Tenth Place — Domenick DiBenedetto
2. Men's Physique
Twenty-three athletes went head-to-head in a highly competitive lineup. The 2021 Tampa Pro and 2020 Arnold Classic champion Andre Ferguson dominated the competition and qualified for his eighth straight Olympia.
4X Pro Champ Sharif Reid from New Jersey secured the second place in the category at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro.
- First Place — Andre Ferguson — Winner
- Second Place — Sharif Reid
- Third Place — Stevelon Dennis
- Fourth Place — Anderson da Silva Arruda
- Fifth Place — Joshua Guidry
- Sixth Place — Jeremiah Maxey
- Seventh Place — Victor Ramirez
- Eighth Place — Juan Manuel
- Ninth Place — Micah Thomas Jr.
- Tenth Place — Kevin Reeder
3. Bikini
Twenty lovely ladies graced the stage at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro. The Argentinian athlete Romina Basualdo emerged as the victor, enthralling the audience with her graceful posing and amazing physique.
Four-time pro champ and three-time Olympian athlete Ashlyn Little finished second. She had already qualified for the Olympia with a victory at the 2022 Hurricane Pro.
- First Place — Romina Basualdo — Winner
- Second Place — Ashlyn Little
- Third Place — Jessica Nicole Dolias
- Fourth Place — Jennifer Lynch
- Fifth Place — Ashley Smith
- Sixth Place — Nikki Kiani
- Seventh Place — Dakini Sellamuthu
- Eighth Place — Myra Colcord
- Ninth Place — Sacita Duffy
- Tenth Place — Micaela Cristofaro
Women's Physique
Twenty-eight women participated in this division. American athlete Whitney Armstrong took the first place with Robin Mays from Massachusetts finishing second.
- First Place — Whitney Armstrong — Winner
- Second Place — Robyn Mays
- Third Place — Alex Hall
- Fourth Place — Jodi Marchuck
- Fifth Place — Hayley Perry
- Sixth Place — Rachel Aronson
- Seventh Place — Paloma Parra
- Eighth Place — Lenka Ferencukova
- Ninth Place — Marysel Cruz Cruz
- Tenth Place — Gessica L. Campbell