The 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro took place at The County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 19.

It served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Bikini, and Women's Physique Divisions of the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will host the 2022 Mr. Olympia from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featuring more than 100 athletes from around the world, the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro was among the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the 2022 Mr. Olympia ended today.

Athletes have competed in over 20 bodybuilding competitions over the past two months in an effort to qualify for Mr. Olympia. The most notable ones are the , Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro, and the Romania Muscle Fest Pro.

Four winners emerged at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro:

Classic Physique: Anthony Barbera III

Anthony Barbera III Men’s Physique: Andre Ferguson

Andre Ferguson Bikini: Romina Basualdo

Romina Basualdo Women’s Physique: Whitney Armstrong

2022 Atlantic Coast Pro Complete Category-Wise Results

1. Classic Physique

Nineteen bodybuilders took to the stage, with Anthony Barbera pulling ahead early in the competition with his superior conditioning. Texan athlete Tommy Clark gave Anthony a run for his money. In the end, Anthony walked away with the victory and an Olympia qualification.

First Place — Anthony Barbera III — Winner

Second Place — Tommy Clark

Third Place — Wayne Freeman

Fourth Place — Damien Patrick

Fifth Place — Toto Djong

Sixth Place — Eric Abelon

Seventh Place — Louis-Dominique Corbeil-Fiset

Eighth Place — Jabar Al Kuwari

Ninth Place — Corey Curtis

Tenth Place — Domenick DiBenedetto

2. Men's Physique

Twenty-three athletes went head-to-head in a highly competitive lineup. The 2021 Tampa Pro and 2020 Arnold Classic champion Andre Ferguson dominated the competition and qualified for his eighth straight Olympia.

4X Pro Champ Sharif Reid from New Jersey secured the second place in the category at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro.

First Place — Andre Ferguson — Winner

Second Place — Sharif Reid

Third Place — Stevelon Dennis

Fourth Place — Anderson da Silva Arruda

Fifth Place — Joshua Guidry

Sixth Place — Jeremiah Maxey

Seventh Place — Victor Ramirez

Eighth Place — Juan Manuel

Ninth Place — Micah Thomas Jr.

Tenth Place — Kevin Reeder

3. Bikini

Twenty lovely ladies graced the stage at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Pro. The Argentinian athlete Romina Basualdo emerged as the victor, enthralling the audience with her graceful posing and amazing physique.

Four-time pro champ and three-time Olympian athlete Ashlyn Little finished second. She had already qualified for the Olympia with a victory at the 2022 Hurricane Pro.

First Place — Romina Basualdo — Winner

Second Place — Ashlyn Little

Third Place — Jessica Nicole Dolias

Fourth Place — Jennifer Lynch

Fifth Place — Ashley Smith

Sixth Place — Nikki Kiani

Seventh Place — Dakini Sellamuthu

Eighth Place — Myra Colcord

Ninth Place — Sacita Duffy

Tenth Place — Micaela Cristofaro

Women's Physique

Twenty-eight women participated in this division. American athlete Whitney Armstrong took the first place with Robin Mays from Massachusetts finishing second.

First Place — Whitney Armstrong — Winner

Second Place — Robyn Mays

Third Place — Alex Hall

Fourth Place — Jodi Marchuck

Fifth Place — Hayley Perry

Sixth Place — Rachel Aronson

Seventh Place — Paloma Parra

Eighth Place — Lenka Ferencukova

Ninth Place — Marysel Cruz Cruz

Tenth Place — Gessica L. Campbell

Poll : 0 votes