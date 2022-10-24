The 2022 San Antonio Classic Pro took place at the Scottish Rite Theater & Grand Ballroom in San Antonio, Texas on October 22. It served as a qualifier for the Bikini Division of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled later this year.

Featuring 14 athletes from all across the USA, the San Antonio Classic Pro was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia competition. The deadline for the Olympia qualification ends on November 20. This year's Mr. Olympia Finals will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first half of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr. Olympia—the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 San Antonio Classic Pro Results - Complete Breakdown

Women's Bikini

Fourteen ladies clashed in a battle of posing and conditioning. Alexandria Ross and Lawna Dunbar were the clear favorites from the pre-judging rounds, with Jourdanne showing better conditioning and posing.

Sandy Williamson, who's a NPC and IFBB Pro League judge, was present at the event, evaluating the athletes on the physiques they presented.

First Place — Alexandria Ross — Winner

Second Place — Lawna Dunbar

Third Place — Marissa Willmott

Fourth Place — Kaylin Long

Fifth Place — Deanna Dang

Sixth Place — Marisela Taylor

Seventh Place — Liana Giannamore

Eighth Place — Samantha Beauvais

Ninth Place — Gina Sardina

Tenth Place — Kasie L. Rodriguez

Eleventh Place — Demi Wing Kan Chow

Twelfth Place — Jennifer Dixon

Thirteenth Place — Victoria Harbus

Fourteenth Place — Jennifer Park

Alexandria Ross

The IFBB Pro athlete, who works as a lifestyle and competition prep coach, secured an amazing win at the San Antonio Classic Pro. With the win, she has qualified for her third Olympia.

Ross began competing in 2014. Her first major victory came at the 2018 NPC Nationals. In 2019, she won the Battle at the Fall and was fourth at the Vancouver Pro. In 2020, she secured first place at the Chicago Pro and was fifth at the 2022 Nevada Pro.

She recently finished second at the 2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro, behind Jourdanne Lee. On Instagram, she was congratulated for her victory by various fitness celebrities, including four-time (consecutive) Fitness Olympia champion Oksana Grishina, five-time Mrs. Figure Olympia Cyd Gillon and three-time Fitness Olympia Whitney Jones.

Lawna Dunbar

Lawna Dunbar is third in the Olympia qualification standings with 18 points. A seasoned athlete, she started competing in 2014.

After winning three overalls in a row, she took a six-year break from the stage. On her return, she continued her winning streak, securing her Pro Card at the 2021 Ben Weider Natural Pro. She then made her Pro debut at the Texas Pro, taking fifth place.

Since then, Dunbar has had an amazing competitive record. She recently secured second place at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro. She works as a physical education teacher for special students, where she helps children with special needs learn about fitness.

Marissa Willmott

Hailing from Klamath Hills, Oregon, Marissa Willmott won her IFBB Pro card with a victory at the 2019 Amateur Olympia. At the 2022 San Antonio Classic Pro, she was coached by Dylan Bair, a registered dietician and owner of Bair Aesthetics.

2022 San Antonio Classic Pro Scorecards

