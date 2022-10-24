2022 Hurricane Pro Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Hurricane Pro took place at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 22.
The show served as a Mr. Olympia qualifier for the Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Figure, and Bikini divisions. The 2022 Hurricane Pro was sponsored by Hot Spot Tanning, whose goal is to provide tanning services to bodybuilding athletes at a reasonable price.
Featuring 80 athletes from all around the globe, the 2022 Hurricane Pro was one of the last qualifying events for the Mr. Olympia competition. The deadline for Olympia qualification ends on November 20. This year's Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center between December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The first half of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for the Mr. Olympia—the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Titans Grand Prix Pro and the Tsunami Pro.
2022 Hurricane Pro - Results
Classic Physique
Twenty-one classic physique athletes went head-to-head, with a large crowd cheering them on. Phong Nguyen and Marcus Perry led the competition before Perry edged out Nguyen in a close contest.
- First Place — Marcus Perry — Winner
- Second Place — Phong Nguyen
- Third Place — Jorege Tabet Aleixandre
- Fourth Place — Samuel Paquin
- Fifth Place — Kiran Shrestha
- Sixth Place — Antwoine Powers
- Seventh Place —
- Eighth Place —
- Ninth Place — Maurice Burjess
- Tenth Place — Keith D. Holmes
Marcus Perry
Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Marcus Perry participated in his first bodybuilding competition as a light heavyweight in 2012, as a friend at his local gym dared him.
After winning the competition, Perry dedicated his time and efforts to bodybuilding. In 2016, he won his first regional show at the NPC Kentucky Muscle Championship. In September 2018, he received his pro card.
Men's Physique
In a highly contested division, 21 athletes took to the stage at the Hurricane Pro. Christopher Barr and George Brown were the clear favorites from the outset. Although Barr impressed the judges with his well-developed chest and impressive conditioning, Brown walked away with the victory.
- First Place — George Brown — Winner
- Second Place — Christopher Barr
- Third Place — Josh Guidry
- Fourth Place — Stevelon Dennis
- Fifth Place — Khali Quartey
- Sixth Place — Burak King
- Seventh Place — Drew Cullen
- Eighth Place — John Stanley Sarmiento
- Ninth Place — Eddie Lusk III
- Tenth Place — Cordell Waddey
George Brown
George Brown is an IFBB professional bodybuilder and personal trainer from Ohio, USA. He earned his pro card by winning the IFBB North American Championships. The 5' 11" 200 lb athlete is an eight-time Olympian.
Women's Figure
As many as 25 women from seven countries clashed against each other in this division.
Maggie Watson showcased an amazing physique and secured first place, narrowly edging out Autumn Cleveland. Despite being in second place, Cleveland is leading the Olympia qualification standings with 27 points.
- First Place — Maggie Watson — Winner
- Second Place — Autumn Cleveland
- Third Place — Mayra Yudith Rocha Hernandez
- Fourth Place — Martina Yabekova
- Fifth Place — Blanca Siles
- Sixth Place — Xin Qi
- Seventh Place — Ashely Howells
- Eighth Place — Silvia Henry
- Ninth Place — Maryam Bamdad
- Tenth Place — Corrie Morales
Maggie Watson
The Canadian qualified for the Olympia with her first professional victory. A popular Instagram model, she's also a fitness influencer.
Bikini
Twelve athletes from across North America battled for the top spot at the Hurricane Pro.
Brittany Hamilton and Ashlyn Little, who have qualified for the Olympia, presented stellar physiques. Ashlyn Little secured top spot with her flawless posing and impeccable conditioning.
- First Place — Ashlyn Little — Winner
- Second Place — Brittany Hamilton
- Third Place — Abbi Gaetano
- Fourth Place — Alice Rocha
- Fifth Place — Erin Dennis
- Sixth Place — Chelan Ashley Nour
- Seventh Place — Fallon A. Wainwright
- Eighth Place — Sheila Miranda
- Ninth Place — Cindy Van Empel-Popowich
- Tenth Place — Maria Eugenia Vegas
Ashlyn Little
The American is a four-time pro champ and three-time Olympian athlete. She's a certified coach and hosts a podcast on YouTube with fellow bikini competitors Marisa Woo and Jasmine Gonzalez.
