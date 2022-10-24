2022 Hurricane Pro Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Hurricane Pro took place at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 22.

The show served as a Mr. Olympia qualifier for the Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Figure, and Bikini divisions. The 2022 Hurricane Pro was sponsored by Hot Spot Tanning, whose goal is to provide tanning services to bodybuilding athletes at a reasonable price.

Featuring 80 athletes from all around the globe, the 2022 Hurricane Pro was one of the last qualifying events for the Mr. Olympia competition. The deadline for Olympia qualification ends on November 20. This year's Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center between December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first half of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for the Mr. Olympia—the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Titans Grand Prix Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 Hurricane Pro - Results

Classic Physique

Twenty-one classic physique athletes went head-to-head, with a large crowd cheering them on. Phong Nguyen and Marcus Perry led the competition before Perry edged out Nguyen in a close contest.

First Place — Marcus Perry — Winner

Second Place — Phong Nguyen

Third Place — Jorege Tabet Aleixandre

Fourth Place — Samuel Paquin

Fifth Place — Kiran Shrestha

Sixth Place — Antwoine Powers

Seventh Place —

Eighth Place —

Ninth Place — Maurice Burjess

Tenth Place — Keith D. Holmes

Marcus Perry

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Marcus Perry participated in his first bodybuilding competition as a light heavyweight in 2012, as a friend at his local gym dared him.

After winning the competition, Perry dedicated his time and efforts to bodybuilding. In 2016, he won his first regional show at the NPC Kentucky Muscle Championship. In September 2018, he received his pro card.

Men's Physique

In a highly contested division, 21 athletes took to the stage at the Hurricane Pro. Christopher Barr and George Brown were the clear favorites from the outset. Although Barr impressed the judges with his well-developed chest and impressive conditioning, Brown walked away with the victory.

First Place — George Brown — Winner

Second Place — Christopher Barr

Third Place — Josh Guidry

Fourth Place — Stevelon Dennis

Fifth Place — Khali Quartey

Sixth Place — Burak King

Seventh Place — Drew Cullen

Eighth Place — John Stanley Sarmiento

Ninth Place — Eddie Lusk III

Tenth Place — Cordell Waddey

George Brown

George Brown is an IFBB professional bodybuilder and personal trainer from Ohio, USA. He earned his pro card by winning the IFBB North American Championships. The 5' 11" 200 lb athlete is an eight-time Olympian.

Women's Figure

As many as 25 women from seven countries clashed against each other in this division.

Maggie Watson showcased an amazing physique and secured first place, narrowly edging out Autumn Cleveland. Despite being in second place, Cleveland is leading the Olympia qualification standings with 27 points.

First Place — Maggie Watson — Winner

Second Place — Autumn Cleveland

Third Place — Mayra Yudith Rocha Hernandez

Fourth Place — Martina Yabekova

Fifth Place — Blanca Siles

Sixth Place — Xin Qi

Seventh Place — Ashely Howells

Eighth Place — Silvia Henry

Ninth Place — Maryam Bamdad

Tenth Place — Corrie Morales

Maggie Watson

The Canadian qualified for the Olympia with her first professional victory. A popular Instagram model, she's also a fitness influencer.

Bikini

Twelve athletes from across North America battled for the top spot at the Hurricane Pro.

Brittany Hamilton and Ashlyn Little, who have qualified for the Olympia, presented stellar physiques. Ashlyn Little secured top spot with her flawless posing and impeccable conditioning.

First Place — Ashlyn Little — Winner

Second Place — Brittany Hamilton

Third Place — Abbi Gaetano

Fourth Place — Alice Rocha

Fifth Place — Erin Dennis

Sixth Place — Chelan Ashley Nour

Seventh Place — Fallon A. Wainwright

Eighth Place — Sheila Miranda

Ninth Place — Cindy Van Empel-Popowich

Tenth Place — Maria Eugenia Vegas

Ashlyn Little

The American is a four-time pro champ and three-time Olympian athlete. She's a certified coach and hosts a podcast on YouTube with fellow bikini competitors Marisa Woo and Jasmine Gonzalez.

2022 Hurricane Pro Scorecards

Classic Physique

2022 Hurricane Pro Classic Physique Scorecard

Men's Physique

2022 Hurricane Pro Men's Physique Scorecard

Women's Figure

2022 Hurricane Pro Figure Scorecard

Bikini

2022 Hurricane Pro Bikini Scorecard

Summary

2022 Hurricane Pro Winners

Classic Physique: Marcus Perry

Marcus Perry Men’s Physique: George Brown

George Brown Figure: Maggie Watson

Maggie Watson Bikini: Ashlyn Little

Poll : 0 votes