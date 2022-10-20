2022 Hurricane Pro Bodybuilding Show Preview

As the race for the 2022 Mr. Olympia qualification nears the finish line, the 2022 Hurricane Pro will provide a golden chance for many bodybuilding athletes. The 2022 Hurricane Pro, which will be held at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 22, will feature athletes from 16 divisions competing for an Olympia qualifying spot.
With the vacancies for the Olympia stage running out, the competition at the 2022 Hurricane Pro is sure to be exciting. There will be around 140 athletes competing across 16 divisions: Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Figure, Bikini, Masters Classic Physique (over 40, over 50, over 55), Masters Physique (over 40, over 50, over 55), Masters Figure (over 40, over 50, over 55), and Masters Bikini (over 40, over 50, over 55).
The three open divisions are sponsored by Hot Spot Tanning, whose goal is to provide tanning services to bodybuilding athletes for a reasonable price.
The Masters Division is sponsored by Wings Of Strength, an American multinational bodybuilding promotions company that engages in the marketing and development of bodybuilding events.
While the winner of each division is guaranteed a spot on the Olympia stage, the runners-up through fifth place will earn points according to the Olympia Qualification System:
- Second – 6 points
- Third – 5 points
- Fourth – 4 points
- Fifth – 3 points
The first half of October saw athletes compete in over 10 bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr. Olympia—the most notable being VanCity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, and the Tsunami Pro.
With the cut-off date set for November 13, 2022, the top three finishers in each division will qualify for the Olympia. Less than five weeks remain until this cutoff, and the 2022 Hurricane Pro is one of the last qualifying competitions left for athletes who wish to qualify.
2022 Hurricane Pro Athlete List and Other Details
Classic Physique
Twenty-one athletes from three countries will be showcasing their aesthetic physiques at the 2022 Hurricane Pro:
- Jorge Tabet Aleixandre
- Adely Annorat
- Salih Bacaj
- Anthony Barbera III
- Michael DeAngelis
- Toto Djong
- Jean-Marie Erie
- Dawid Geler
- Zanyar Ghaderpour
- Tyson Hammary
- Ryan Harrison
- Keith D. Holmes
- Elvernie McGhee
- Phong Nguyen
- Samuel Paquin
- Marcus Perry
- Antwoine Powers
- Rob Van Sant
- Kiran Shrestha
- Emmanuel Twum
- Philip M. Williams II
Adely Annorat, who is currently lying sixth in the Olympia qualification standings with 11 points, will be looking for a win here to propel him to the top of the leaderboard.
Men's Physique
21 athletes will go head-to-head in the highly contested Men's Physique Division:
- Christopher Barr
- Shannon Bavos
- George Brown
- Tony Chinakwe
- Tom Cox
- Drew Cullen
- Stevelon Dennis
- Joshua Goforth
- Josh Guidry
- Jason Hazzard
- Edward Kaihe
- Burak King
- Brandon Laurent
- Misel Lozanic
- Eddie Lusk III
- David Merrill
- Hygor Ponchet
- Khali Quartey
- John Stanley Sarmiento
- Cordell Waddey
- Matt Wold
Burak King is currently third in the Men's Physique Olympia qualification standings with 16 points, and is poised to secure a top three placing at the 2022 Hurricane Pro.
Figure
25 women from seven countries will clash against each other for the top spot at the 2022 Hurricane Pro:
- Maryam Bamdad
- Jessica Bartges
- Lisa Bauer
- Laurie Buckley
- Susana Beatriz Cacavieli
- Autumn Cleveland
- Karlen Crouch
- Vanna Dela Cruz
- Marta Fonseca
- Nathalie Harrison
- Silvia Henry
- Mayra Yudith Rocha Hernandez
- Brittany Howard
- Ashley Howells
- Stephanie Koerber
- Silvia Kovacsova
- Chelsea Mooney
- Corrie Morales
- Xin Qi
- Kazue Sato
- Blanca Siles
- Ornella Victoria Turturro
- Ritsuko Watanabe
- Maggie Watson
- Martina Yabekova
Autumn Cleveland is currently leading the qualification standings with 27 points, and will aim for a victory to reassure herself a place at the Olympia stage.
Maryam Bamdad, who is currently fifth in the standings with 14 points, will need to secure a top three place here for any shot at qualifying for the Olympia.
Bikini
12 athletes from across North America will compete for a qualifying spot:
- Erin Dennis
- Cindy Van Empel-Popowich
- Abbi Gaetano
- Brittany Hamilton
- Shaneeka Harmonson
- Ashlyn Little
- Sheila Miranda
- Chelan Ashley Nour
- Alice Rocha
- Whitney Spence
- Maria Eugenia Vegas
- Fallon A. Wainwright
Ashlyn Little and Brittany Hamilton have already qualified for the 2022 Olympia, and are likely competing to receive feedback from judges and the audience as they approach their peak weeks.
Masters Classic Physique (Over 40)
- Michael DeAngelis
- Dawid Geler
- Keith D. Holmes
- Emmanuel Twum
- Maurice Burgess
Masters Classic Physique (Over 50)
- Elvernie McGhee
- Randy Watson
Masters Classic Physique (Over 55)
- Elvernie McGhee
- Randy Watson
- Michael Webb
Men's Physique (Over 40)
- Shannon Bavos
- Jason Hazzard
- Brandon Laurent
- David Merrill
- Matt Wold
- Kevin Rascoe
Men's Physique (Over 50)
- Marty Kozlowski
Men's Physique (Over 55)
- Michael Webb
- Marty Kozlowski
- Martin J. Burger
Masters Figure (Over 40)
- Susana Beatriz Cacavieli
- Silvia Kovacsova
- Corrie Morales
- Kazue Sato
- Ritsuko Watanabe
- Sabrina Burgess
- Belinda A. Hope
- Carla Torchia
- Deanna VanNostrand
Masters Figure (Over 50)
- Lisa Bauer
- Laurie Buckley
- Susana Beatriz Cacavieli
- Marta Fonseca
- Sabrina Burgess
- Carla Torchia
- Deanna VanNostrand
- Heidi Larson
Masters Figure (Over 55)
- Laurie Buckley
- Susana Beatriz Cacavieli
- Marta Fonseca
- Heidi Larson
Masters Bikini (Over 40)
- Cindy Van Empel-Popowich
- Abbi Gaetano
- Sheila Miranda
- Chelan Ashley Nour
- Whitney Spence
- Eng Jarriel
Masters Bikini (Over 50)
- Cindy Van Empel-Popowich
- Sheila Miranda
- Eng Jarriel
- Arlene Cherry
- Maxine Ferris
- Pamela John
- Elizabeth Stanton
Masters Bikini (Over 55)
- Arlene Cherry
- Maxine Ferris
- Elizabeth Stanton
Details regarding athlete check-ins, show day schedule, and prize money for the 2022 Hurricane Pro can be found here.
For real-time updates throughout the contest weekend, athletes can download the MuscleWare app (Apple Store, Google Play).
For tanning services, athletes can utilize Hot Spot Tanning services via online scheduling here.