2022 Hurricane Pro Bodybuilding Show Preview

As the race for the 2022 Mr. Olympia qualification nears the finish line, the 2022 Hurricane Pro will provide a golden chance for many bodybuilding athletes. The 2022 Hurricane Pro, which will be held at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 22, will feature athletes from 16 divisions competing for an Olympia qualifying spot.

With the vacancies for the Olympia stage running out, the competition at the 2022 Hurricane Pro is sure to be exciting. There will be around 140 athletes competing across 16 divisions: Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Figure, Bikini, Masters Classic Physique (over 40, over 50, over 55), Masters Physique (over 40, over 50, over 55), Masters Figure (over 40, over 50, over 55), and Masters Bikini (over 40, over 50, over 55).

The three open divisions are sponsored by Hot Spot Tanning, whose goal is to provide tanning services to bodybuilding athletes for a reasonable price.

The Masters Division is sponsored by Wings Of Strength, an American multinational bodybuilding promotions company that engages in the marketing and development of bodybuilding events.

While the winner of each division is guaranteed a spot on the Olympia stage, the runners-up through fifth place will earn points according to the Olympia Qualification System:

Second – 6 points

Third – 5 points

Fourth – 4 points

Fifth – 3 points

The first half of October saw athletes compete in over 10 bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr. Olympia—the most notable being VanCity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, and the Tsunami Pro.

With the cut-off date set for November 13, 2022, the top three finishers in each division will qualify for the Olympia. Less than five weeks remain until this cutoff, and the 2022 Hurricane Pro is one of the last qualifying competitions left for athletes who wish to qualify.

2022 Hurricane Pro Athlete List and Other Details

Classic Physique

Twenty-one athletes from three countries will be showcasing their aesthetic physiques at the 2022 Hurricane Pro:

Jorge Tabet Aleixandre

Adely Annorat

Salih Bacaj

Anthony Barbera III

Michael DeAngelis

Toto Djong

Jean-Marie Erie

Dawid Geler

Zanyar Ghaderpour

Tyson Hammary

Ryan Harrison

Keith D. Holmes

Elvernie McGhee

Phong Nguyen

Samuel Paquin

Marcus Perry

Antwoine Powers

Rob Van Sant

Kiran Shrestha

Emmanuel Twum

Philip M. Williams II

Adely Annorat, who is currently lying sixth in the Olympia qualification standings with 11 points, will be looking for a win here to propel him to the top of the leaderboard.

Men's Physique

21 athletes will go head-to-head in the highly contested Men's Physique Division:

Christopher Barr

Shannon Bavos

George Brown

Tony Chinakwe

Tom Cox

Drew Cullen

Stevelon Dennis

Joshua Goforth

Josh Guidry

Jason Hazzard

Edward Kaihe

Burak King

Brandon Laurent

Misel Lozanic

Eddie Lusk III

David Merrill

Hygor Ponchet

Khali Quartey

John Stanley Sarmiento

Cordell Waddey

Matt Wold

Burak King is currently third in the Men's Physique Olympia qualification standings with 16 points, and is poised to secure a top three placing at the 2022 Hurricane Pro.

Figure

25 women from seven countries will clash against each other for the top spot at the 2022 Hurricane Pro:

Maryam Bamdad

Jessica Bartges

Lisa Bauer

Laurie Buckley

Susana Beatriz Cacavieli

Autumn Cleveland

Karlen Crouch

Vanna Dela Cruz

Marta Fonseca

Nathalie Harrison

Silvia Henry

Mayra Yudith Rocha Hernandez

Brittany Howard

Ashley Howells

Stephanie Koerber

Silvia Kovacsova

Chelsea Mooney

Corrie Morales

Xin Qi

Kazue Sato

Blanca Siles

Ornella Victoria Turturro

Ritsuko Watanabe

Maggie Watson

Martina Yabekova

Autumn Cleveland is currently leading the qualification standings with 27 points, and will aim for a victory to reassure herself a place at the Olympia stage.

Maryam Bamdad, who is currently fifth in the standings with 14 points, will need to secure a top three place here for any shot at qualifying for the Olympia.

Bikini

12 athletes from across North America will compete for a qualifying spot:

Erin Dennis

Cindy Van Empel-Popowich

Abbi Gaetano

Brittany Hamilton

Shaneeka Harmonson

Ashlyn Little

Sheila Miranda

Chelan Ashley Nour

Alice Rocha

Whitney Spence

Maria Eugenia Vegas

Fallon A. Wainwright

Ashlyn Little and Brittany Hamilton have already qualified for the 2022 Olympia, and are likely competing to receive feedback from judges and the audience as they approach their peak weeks.

Masters Classic Physique (Over 40)

Michael DeAngelis

Dawid Geler

Keith D. Holmes

Emmanuel Twum

Maurice Burgess

Masters Classic Physique (Over 50)

Elvernie McGhee

Randy Watson

Masters Classic Physique (Over 55)

Elvernie McGhee

Randy Watson

Michael Webb

Men's Physique (Over 40)

Shannon Bavos

Jason Hazzard

Brandon Laurent

David Merrill

Matt Wold

Kevin Rascoe

Men's Physique (Over 50)

Marty Kozlowski

Men's Physique (Over 55)

Michael Webb

Marty Kozlowski

Martin J. Burger

Masters Figure (Over 40)

Susana Beatriz Cacavieli

Silvia Kovacsova

Corrie Morales

Kazue Sato

Ritsuko Watanabe

Sabrina Burgess

Belinda A. Hope

Carla Torchia

Deanna VanNostrand

Masters Figure (Over 50)

Lisa Bauer

Laurie Buckley

Susana Beatriz Cacavieli

Marta Fonseca

Sabrina Burgess

Carla Torchia

Deanna VanNostrand

Heidi Larson

Masters Figure (Over 55)

Laurie Buckley

Susana Beatriz Cacavieli

Marta Fonseca

Heidi Larson

Masters Bikini (Over 40)

Cindy Van Empel-Popowich

Abbi Gaetano

Sheila Miranda

Chelan Ashley Nour

Whitney Spence

Eng Jarriel

Masters Bikini (Over 50)

Cindy Van Empel-Popowich

Sheila Miranda

Eng Jarriel

Arlene Cherry

Maxine Ferris

Pamela John

Elizabeth Stanton

Masters Bikini (Over 55)

Arlene Cherry

Maxine Ferris

Elizabeth Stanton

Details regarding athlete check-ins, show day schedule, and prize money for the 2022 Hurricane Pro can be found here.

For real-time updates throughout the contest weekend, athletes can download the MuscleWare app (Apple Store, Google Play).

For tanning services, athletes can utilize Hot Spot Tanning services via online scheduling here.

