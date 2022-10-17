The 2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro took place at the Hilton in Anaheim, California, on October 15, 2022. The show served as a qualifier for the Bikini Division of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.

Featuring 14 athletes from 3 different countries, the 2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia competition. The deadline for the Olympia qualification ends on November 20, 2022. This year's Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center during December 15–18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first half of October saw athletes compete in over 10 bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr. Olympia—the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro Results and Scorecard

Fourteen ladies clashed in a battle of beauty and conditioning. Jourdanne Lee and Alexandria Ross were the clear favorites from the pre-judging rounds, with Jourdanne showing better conditioning and posing.

Winner—Jourdanne Lee

Second place—Alexandria Ross

Third place—Liana Giannamore

Fourth place—Ariel Barley

Fifth place—Deanna Dang

Sixth place—Jessica Nicole Dolias

Seventh place—Shantal Barros

Eighth place—Luciana Del Giudice

Ninth place—Elizabeth Carrillo

Tenth place—Ruth Montes

Jourdanne Lee

Hailing from Canada, Jourdanne was a competitive gymnast and volleyball player in her younger days. After graduating from university on a full academic scholarship, Jourdanne started her career in business technology. This eventually led to her reconnecting with her athletic background as she moved into competing and coaching.

Jourdanne competed in the NPC for the first time in 2015. The prep lifestyle and all of its demands intimidated her, leading to her decision to quit competing. However, she returned two years later, coaching herself to become healthier and more flexible.

An experienced athlete, Jourdanne has been slowly climbing up the ranks of the Bikini Division. The 2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro is her second major victory of the year, having won the Legion Sports Fest only a week earlier. Some of her major accomplishments are listed below:

2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro—1st place

2021 Bikini International (Arnold Classic)—8th place

2020 Iron Games Pro Bikini—1st place

2020 San Antonio Classic Pro Bikini—2nd place

2020 Chicago Pro Bikini—4th place

2019 Arizona Pro Bikini—6th place

2019 Patriots Challenge Pro Bikini—2nd place

2019 New York Pro Bikini—10th place

2019 St. Louis Pro Bikini—6th place

2019 Governor's Cup Pro Bikini—4th place

2018 Sacramento Pro Bikini—1st place

2018 San Antonio Classic Pro Bikini—3rd place

2018 Arkansas Pro Bikini—2nd place

2018 Portland Pro Bikini—2nd place

With her victory at the 2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro, Jourdanne has also ensured a position at the 2022 Olympia finals.

Alexandria Ross

The American athlete is currently at the bottom of the 2022 Olympia qualification standings, and will use the momentum of her second-place victory in upcoming competitions.

Alexandria began competing in 2014. Her first major victory came at the 2018 NPC Nationals. In 2019, she won the Battle at the Fall and was placed fourth at the Vancouver Pro. In 2020, she secured first place at the Chicago Pro. She was placed fifth at the 2022 Nevada Pro.

She now works as a lifestyle and competition prep coach.

Liana Giannamore

Currently 8th in the 2022 Olympia qualification standings with 12 points, Liana will be looking to achieve a few more good placings to earn a place on the Olympia stage.

Liana graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University, having completed her dietetic internship and master's degree. She is currently studying to become a licensed registered dietitian. She secured her IFBB Pro Card in 2020 and is an online sports dietitian at Bair Aesthetics, working with both bodybuilding and lifestyle clients.

2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro Scorecard

2022 Titans Grand Prix Pro Bikini Division scorecard (www.ifbb.com)

