2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro took place at The Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India, from October 28-30. It served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique, 212, Men's Physique and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.

Featuring around 40 bodybuilders from 15 countries, the Sheru Classic India was one of the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The deadline for Olympia qualification ends on November 20.

The month of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr Olympia — the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals is scheduled to take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bodybuilding is an extremely popular sport in India. Not only can you spot a gym around every corner, the fitness and supplement industry is booming in India, thanks to YouTube and Instagram. A humongous crowd cheered on the athletes every step of the way, and the booths were overflowing with fitness enthusiasts from around the country.

Four champions emerged at the 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro:

Classic Physique: Abdullah Alsairafi

Abdullah Alsairafi 212 Bodybuilding: Hameed Juma

Hameed Juma Men’s Physique: Bhuwan Chauhan

Bhuwan Chauhan Bikini: Elizaveta Dementeva

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Results - Complete Breakdown

Classic Physique

Nine athletes battled it out for an Olympia spot. Abdullah Alsairafi from Kuwait, who entered the competition at the last minute, dominated the stage from the pre-judging rounds. Indian bodybuilder Manoj Sarangapani put up stiff competition but could not stand up to Alsairafi's superior structure and muscle density.

First Place — Abdullah Alsairafi — Winner

Second Place — Manoj Sarangapani

Third Place — Dmitrii Vorotyntsev

Fourth Place — Deepak Nanda

Fifth Place — Rejesh Yadav

Sixth Place — Shanti Mitchell

Seventh Place — Benjamin Broughton

Eighth Place — Piyush Raj

Ninth Place — Sandip Rajbanshi

Abdullah Alsairafi

Alsaraifa started his professional bodybuilding career in 2016, securing a fourth place at the IFBB Amateur Olympia Kuwait. He has an impressive career record, which includes:

2017, San Marino Pro - 4th place

2019, Olympia - 16th place

2021, KO Egypt Pro - 4th place

2022, Kuwait Classic Pro - 2nd place

2022, Thailand Pro - 2nd place

2022, Yamamoto Nutrition Pro - 4th place

212 Division

Indian fitness icon Sunit Jadhav and Bahrainian bodybuilder Hameed Juma pulled ahead of the pack, with their better conditioning and posing routines. Eventually, Juma edged out Jadhav to book his place at the 2022 Olympia.

First Place — Hameed Juma — Winner

Second Place — Sunit Dinkar Jadhav

Third Place — Ashmawi Zolkifli

Fourth Place — Samir Troudi

Fifth Place — Ramil Penaflor

Sixth Place — Richard A. Morilla

Seventh Place — Manusamy R

Eighth Place — Mahesh Kumar

Hameed Juma

The veteran bodybuilder has been competing professionally since 2014. He moved into the 212 Division in 2018. In 2019, he won second place at the Musclecontest Ireland. In 2022, he also secured two third-place finishes at the Iraq Pro and Mr. Big Evolution Portugal Pro.

Men's Physique

Given the spectacular form that Bhuwan Chauhan is in, he was the clear favorite going into the event. Dazzling the fans with his superior physique and posing, he emerged the clear winner.

First Place — Bhuwan Chauhan — Winner

Second Place — Imran Khan

Third Place — Raj Kumar Paswan

Fourth Place — Dilip Kumar

Fifth Place — Nishant Bansal

Sixth Place — Karim Esmat

Seventh Place — Lovepreet Singh

Eighth Place — Ajith Raja

Ninth Place — Ravneet Singh

Tenth Place — Mohamed Moustafa

Bhuwan Chauhan

Apart from being the first Indian to qualify for the 2022 Olympia, Bhuwan Chauhan is also the first Indian to win an IFBB Pro show, when he won the Vancouver Pro in 2019. He has a stellar track record:

Men’s Physique show, Alberta 1st, 2016

Southern Alberta Championship, 1st, 2016

Canada National Championship, 2nd, 2017

Ben Weider Legacy Cup Pro Card, 1st, 2017

Vancouver Pro Show, 5th, 2018

Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 12th, 2018

Olympia 2020, 15th, 2020

Night of Champions, San Diego, 9th, 2021

Mile High Pro Show, Denver, 2nd, 2021

Northern California Show, Sacramento, 4th, 2021

Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 2nd, 2021

San Francisco Pro, 1st , 2022

Bikini

Fifteen lovely ladies went head-to-head at the 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro. Russian bodybuilder Elizaveta Dementeva clinched top place with her immaculate conditioning and posing routine.

First Place — Elizaveta Dementeva — Winner

Second Place — Nittaya Kongthun

Third Place — Navreet Josan

Fourth Place — Josephine Yeong

Fifth Place — Orapin Guthrie

Sixth Place — Alina Bogacheva

Seventh Place — Bridget Bailey

Eighth Place — Dakini Sellamuthu

Ninth Place — Vaishali Sonalker

Tenth Place — Pei Fen Lin

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Scorecards

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Scorecard - Classic Physique

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Scorecard - 212 Division

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Scorecard - Men's Physique

2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Scorecard - Bikini

Poll : 0 votes