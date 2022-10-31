2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro took place at The Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India, from October 28-30. It served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique, 212, Men's Physique and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.
Featuring around 40 bodybuilders from 15 countries, the Sheru Classic India was one of the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The deadline for Olympia qualification ends on November 20.
The month of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr Olympia — the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro and the Tsunami Pro.
The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals is scheduled to take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bodybuilding is an extremely popular sport in India. Not only can you spot a gym around every corner, the fitness and supplement industry is booming in India, thanks to YouTube and Instagram. A humongous crowd cheered on the athletes every step of the way, and the booths were overflowing with fitness enthusiasts from around the country.
Four champions emerged at the 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro:
- Classic Physique: Abdullah Alsairafi
- 212 Bodybuilding: Hameed Juma
- Men’s Physique: Bhuwan Chauhan
- Bikini: Elizaveta Dementeva
2022 Sheru Classic India Pro Results - Complete Breakdown
Classic Physique
Nine athletes battled it out for an Olympia spot. Abdullah Alsairafi from Kuwait, who entered the competition at the last minute, dominated the stage from the pre-judging rounds. Indian bodybuilder Manoj Sarangapani put up stiff competition but could not stand up to Alsairafi's superior structure and muscle density.
- First Place — Abdullah Alsairafi — Winner
- Second Place — Manoj Sarangapani
- Third Place — Dmitrii Vorotyntsev
- Fourth Place — Deepak Nanda
- Fifth Place — Rejesh Yadav
- Sixth Place — Shanti Mitchell
- Seventh Place — Benjamin Broughton
- Eighth Place — Piyush Raj
- Ninth Place — Sandip Rajbanshi
Abdullah Alsairafi
Alsaraifa started his professional bodybuilding career in 2016, securing a fourth place at the IFBB Amateur Olympia Kuwait. He has an impressive career record, which includes:
- 2017, San Marino Pro - 4th place
- 2019, Olympia - 16th place
- 2021, KO Egypt Pro - 4th place
- 2022, Kuwait Classic Pro - 2nd place
- 2022, Thailand Pro - 2nd place
- 2022, Yamamoto Nutrition Pro - 4th place
212 Division
Indian fitness icon Sunit Jadhav and Bahrainian bodybuilder Hameed Juma pulled ahead of the pack, with their better conditioning and posing routines. Eventually, Juma edged out Jadhav to book his place at the 2022 Olympia.
- First Place — Hameed Juma — Winner
- Second Place — Sunit Dinkar Jadhav
- Third Place — Ashmawi Zolkifli
- Fourth Place — Samir Troudi
- Fifth Place — Ramil Penaflor
- Sixth Place — Richard A. Morilla
- Seventh Place — Manusamy R
- Eighth Place — Mahesh Kumar
Hameed Juma
The veteran bodybuilder has been competing professionally since 2014. He moved into the 212 Division in 2018. In 2019, he won second place at the Musclecontest Ireland. In 2022, he also secured two third-place finishes at the Iraq Pro and Mr. Big Evolution Portugal Pro.
Men's Physique
Given the spectacular form that Bhuwan Chauhan is in, he was the clear favorite going into the event. Dazzling the fans with his superior physique and posing, he emerged the clear winner.
- First Place — Bhuwan Chauhan — Winner
- Second Place — Imran Khan
- Third Place — Raj Kumar Paswan
- Fourth Place — Dilip Kumar
- Fifth Place — Nishant Bansal
- Sixth Place — Karim Esmat
- Seventh Place — Lovepreet Singh
- Eighth Place — Ajith Raja
- Ninth Place — Ravneet Singh
- Tenth Place — Mohamed Moustafa
Bhuwan Chauhan
Apart from being the first Indian to qualify for the 2022 Olympia, Bhuwan Chauhan is also the first Indian to win an IFBB Pro show, when he won the Vancouver Pro in 2019. He has a stellar track record:
- Men’s Physique show, Alberta 1st, 2016
- Southern Alberta Championship, 1st, 2016
- Canada National Championship, 2nd, 2017
- Ben Weider Legacy Cup Pro Card, 1st, 2017
- Vancouver Pro Show, 5th, 2018
- Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 12th, 2018
- Olympia 2020, 15th, 2020
- Night of Champions, San Diego, 9th, 2021
- Mile High Pro Show, Denver, 2nd, 2021
- Northern California Show, Sacramento, 4th, 2021
- Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 2nd, 2021
- San Francisco Pro, 1st , 2022
Bikini
Fifteen lovely ladies went head-to-head at the 2022 Sheru Classic India Pro. Russian bodybuilder Elizaveta Dementeva clinched top place with her immaculate conditioning and posing routine.
- First Place — Elizaveta Dementeva — Winner
- Second Place — Nittaya Kongthun
- Third Place — Navreet Josan
- Fourth Place — Josephine Yeong
- Fifth Place — Orapin Guthrie
- Sixth Place — Alina Bogacheva
- Seventh Place — Bridget Bailey
- Eighth Place — Dakini Sellamuthu
- Ninth Place — Vaishali Sonalker
- Tenth Place — Pei Fen Lin