The 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro took place at The Face Convention Centre in Bucharest, Romania, from November 11-13.
It served as a qualifier for the Men's Open, Classic Physique, 212, Men's Physique, Women's Bodybuilding, Figure, Women's Physique, Wellness and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.
Featuring around 160 bodybuilders from around the world, the Romania Muscle Fest Pro was one of the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the Olympics ends on November 20.
The last two months have seen athletes clash in over 20 bodybuilding contests for a Mr Olympia qualification spot. The most notable are Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro and the Tsunami Pro.
The Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will host the 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro saw 11 champions rise across highly competitive divisions:
- Men’s Open Bodybuilding: Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani
- 212 Bodybuilding: Radoslav Angelov
- Classic Physique: Adam Bomert
- Men’s Physique: Sidy Pouye
- Women’s Bodybuilding: Alcione Santos
- Figure: Rejoice Godwin
- Bikini: Valerya Fedorenko
- Women’s Physique: Raluca Raducu
- Wellness: Leonida Ciobu
- Classic Men's Physique Masters (Over 45) : Miguel Angel Perez Cheuca
- Figure Masters (Over 45) : Zulfiya Bitiyeva
2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Results - Complete Breakdown
Men's Open Bodybuilding
Seventeen bodybuilders went head-to-head in their quest for an Olympia spot. American athlete Brett "The Butcher" Wilkin was the fan favorite coming into the show.
However, Iranian bodybuilder Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani took the initiative from the pre-judging rounds, impressing the judges with his immaculate conditioning and posing routine. Enrico Hoffmann from Germany took third place, closely followed by Jan Turek.
Seventh-place finisher Liang Yan from China put on an impressive performance to earn his IFBB Pro card. He also won the Amateur Men’s Bodybuilding Overall title.
- First Place — Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani — Winner
- Second Place — Brett Wilkin
- Third Place — Enrico Hoffmann
- Fourth Place — Jan Turek
- Fifth Place — Artem Pakhniuk
- Sixth Place — Pablo Llopis Munoz
- Seventh Place — Liang Yan
- Eighth Place — Roman Fritz
- Ninth Place — Milan Sadek
- Tenth Place — Diogo Nunes
Men's 212 Division
Eleven athletes battled it out for an Olympia qualification. Bulgarian athlete Radoslav Angelov continued his good run this year with a decisive victory. Last year, he finished fourth in the competition. He had earlier finished second at the 2022 Arnold Classic UK, behind Nasser Mohamed.
- First Place — Radoslav Angelov — Winner
- Second Place — Vladimir Iacovlev
- Third Place — Tomas Tabaciar
- Fourth Place — Daniel Sticco
- Fifth Place — Amer Majid
- Sixth Place — Zoran Kolevski
- Seventh Place — Oscar Young
- Eighth Place — Jamal Changezi
- Ninth Place — Daniel Vasilica
- Tenth Place — Muneer Al Jassas
Classic Men's Physique
With genetic freaks popping up seemingly everywhere, the classic physique division is slowly becoming the most popular division in bodybuilding. The scene at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro was no different, with 20 bodybuilders vying for the top spot.
Polish athlete Adam Bomert emerged victorious, with Abdullah Alrabiah from Saudi Arabia finishing a close second.
- First Place — Adam Bomert — Winner
- Second Place — Abdullah Alrabiah
- Third Place — Ruben Lopez Reyes
- Fourth Place — Valeri Enchev
- Fifth Place — Siem Goossens
- Sixth Place — Morteza Shahhosseini
- Seventh Place — Adrian Cyronek
- Eighth Place — Mateusz Nasalski
- Ninth Place — Chris Pistolas
- Tenth Place — Tautvydas Tumbrotas
Men's Physique
Fourteen athletes went head-to-head at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro. Spanish bodybuilder and Biowell Warsaw Pro winner Sidy Pouye took first place, showcasing a perfectly balanced and aesthetic physique. Second-place finisher Burak King is lying third in the Olympia qualification standings.
- First Place — Sidy Pouye — Winner
- Second Place — Burak King
- Third Place — Febo Gambacorta
- Fourth Place — Rafal Zabawa
- Fifth Place — Mohammad Ali
- Sixth Place — Andrea Mosti
- Seventh Place — Abdullah Alsharafi
- Eighth Place — Oskar Tchorzewski
- Ninth Place — Daniel Leone
- Tenth Place — Andrea Antonelli
Women's Bodybuilding
Brazilian bodybuilder Alcione Santos Barreto qualified for her first Olympia with a dominant win in a stacked lineup.
- First Place — Alcione Santos Barreto — Winner
- Second Place — Elisama Manoel Benta Zorzetto
- Third Place — Irene Anderson
- Fourth Place — Stephanie Flesher
- Fifth Place — Mariana Guayara
- Sixth Place — Virginia Sanchez Macias
- Seventh Place — Anastasia Korableva
- Eighth Place — Vanesa Lloria
- Ninth Place — Yesenia Garcia Speck
- Tenth Place — Jozeffa Al Ajahji
Women's Figure
2022 Elite Pro Malta and Finland Pro winner Adela Ondrejovicova put up stiff competition against Spanish bodybuilder Rejoice Godwin. Rejoice eventually emerged the winner with her superior structure and skin-tight conditioning.
- First Place — Rejoice Godwin — Winner
- Second Place — Adela Ondrejovicova
- Third Place — Helen Zavitsanou
- Fourth Place — Zulfiya Bitiyeva
- Fifth Place — Hannah Prause
- Sixth Place — Scarlet Hollands
- Seventh Place — Jennifer Reece
- Eighth Place — Gabriela Linhartova
- Ninth Place — Asrun Osp Vilmundardottir
- Tenth Place — Stefana Sandu
Bikini
25-year-old Ukrainian Valerya Fedorenko has already qualified for this year's Olympia with victories at the Biowell Warsaw Pro and EVLS Prague Pro in October. She continued her winning streak by edging over Eszter Oczella and Sheru Classic Pro winner Elizaveta Dementeva.
- First Place — Valerya Fedorenko — Winner
- Second Place — Eszter Oczella
- Third Place — Elizaveta Dementeva
- Fourth Place — Zsofia Reka Molnar
- Fifth Place — Dorottya Zoe Toth
- Sixth Place — Stine Hansen
- Seventh Place — Tatiana Lanovenko
- Eighth Place — Gessica Brun
- Ninth Place — Claudia Clemente
- Tenth Place — Giuditta Taccani
Women's Physique
Twenty-eight lovely ladies showcased their physiques in the women's physique division at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro.
Romanian bodybuilder Raluca Raducu and Manal Ben Jabeur made their country proud by finishing in the top two.
- First Place — Raluca Raducu — Winner
- Second Place — Manal Ben Jabeur
- Third Place — Caroline Alves Dos Santos
- Fourth Place — Jeanette Johansson
- Fifth Place — Sophie Leo
- Sixth Place — Amy Chester
- Seventh Place — Uta Kohler-Spitzbart
- Eighth Place — Modesta Halby
- Ninth Place — Laura Pyszora
- Tenth Place — Magdalena Zofia Vaiou
Wellness
Moldovan athlete Leonida Ciobu finished second in this competition last year. This year, she edged out 2022 Europa Pro second-place finisher Carina Marques Schlaepfer to emerge triumphant.
- First Place — Leonida Ciobu — Winner
- Second Place — Carina Marques
- Third Place — Lexy Oliver
- Fourth Place — Dainora Dvarionaite
- Fifth Place — Natasha Novak
- Sixth Place — Aysegul Besli
- Seventh Place — Danai Tehodoropoulou
- Eighth Place — Klaudia Vanessza Csuri
- Ninth Place — Diana Carlomagno
- Tenth Place — Bianca Saller