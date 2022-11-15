The 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro took place at The Face Convention Centre in Bucharest, Romania, from November 11-13.

It served as a qualifier for the Men's Open, Classic Physique, 212, Men's Physique, Women's Bodybuilding, Figure, Women's Physique, Wellness and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.

Featuring around 160 bodybuilders from around the world, the Romania Muscle Fest Pro was one of the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification deadline for the Olympics ends on November 20.

The last two months have seen athletes clash in over 20 bodybuilding contests for a Mr Olympia qualification spot. The most notable are Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro, EVLS Prague Pro, Sheru Classic India Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

The Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will host the 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro saw 11 champions rise across highly competitive divisions:

Men’s Open Bodybuilding: Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani

Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani 212 Bodybuilding: Radoslav Angelov

Radoslav Angelov Classic Physique: Adam Bomert

Adam Bomert Men’s Physique: Sidy Pouye

Sidy Pouye Women’s Bodybuilding: Alcione Santos

Alcione Santos Figure: Rejoice Godwin

Rejoice Godwin Bikini: Valerya Fedorenko

Valerya Fedorenko Women’s Physique: Raluca Raducu

Raluca Raducu Wellness: Leonida Ciobu

Leonida Ciobu Classic Men's Physique Masters (Over 45) : Miguel Angel Perez Cheuca

Miguel Angel Perez Cheuca Figure Masters (Over 45) : Zulfiya Bitiyeva

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Results - Complete Breakdown

Men's Open Bodybuilding

Seventeen bodybuilders went head-to-head in their quest for an Olympia spot. American athlete Brett "The Butcher" Wilkin was the fan favorite coming into the show.

However, Iranian bodybuilder Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani took the initiative from the pre-judging rounds, impressing the judges with his immaculate conditioning and posing routine. Enrico Hoffmann from Germany took third place, closely followed by Jan Turek.

Seventh-place finisher Liang Yan from China put on an impressive performance to earn his IFBB Pro card. He also won the Amateur Men’s Bodybuilding Overall title.

First Place — Behrooz Tabani Abar Ghani — Winner

Second Place — Brett Wilkin

Third Place — Enrico Hoffmann

Fourth Place — Jan Turek

Fifth Place — Artem Pakhniuk

Sixth Place — Pablo Llopis Munoz

Seventh Place — Liang Yan

Eighth Place — Roman Fritz

Ninth Place — Milan Sadek

Tenth Place — Diogo Nunes

Men's 212 Division

Eleven athletes battled it out for an Olympia qualification. Bulgarian athlete Radoslav Angelov continued his good run this year with a decisive victory. Last year, he finished fourth in the competition. He had earlier finished second at the 2022 Arnold Classic UK, behind Nasser Mohamed.

First Place — Radoslav Angelov — Winner

Second Place — Vladimir Iacovlev

Third Place — Tomas Tabaciar

Fourth Place — Daniel Sticco

Fifth Place — Amer Majid

Sixth Place — Zoran Kolevski

Seventh Place — Oscar Young

Eighth Place — Jamal Changezi

Ninth Place — Daniel Vasilica

Tenth Place — Muneer Al Jassas

Classic Men's Physique

With genetic freaks popping up seemingly everywhere, the classic physique division is slowly becoming the most popular division in bodybuilding. The scene at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro was no different, with 20 bodybuilders vying for the top spot.

Polish athlete Adam Bomert emerged victorious, with Abdullah Alrabiah from Saudi Arabia finishing a close second.

First Place — Adam Bomert — Winner

Second Place — Abdullah Alrabiah

Third Place — Ruben Lopez Reyes

Fourth Place — Valeri Enchev

Fifth Place — Siem Goossens

Sixth Place — Morteza Shahhosseini

Seventh Place — Adrian Cyronek

Eighth Place — Mateusz Nasalski

Ninth Place — Chris Pistolas

Tenth Place — Tautvydas Tumbrotas

Men's Physique

Fourteen athletes went head-to-head at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro. Spanish bodybuilder and Biowell Warsaw Pro winner Sidy Pouye took first place, showcasing a perfectly balanced and aesthetic physique. Second-place finisher Burak King is lying third in the Olympia qualification standings.

First Place — Sidy Pouye — Winner

Second Place — Burak King

Third Place — Febo Gambacorta

Fourth Place — Rafal Zabawa

Fifth Place — Mohammad Ali

Sixth Place — Andrea Mosti

Seventh Place — Abdullah Alsharafi

Eighth Place — Oskar Tchorzewski

Ninth Place — Daniel Leone

Tenth Place — Andrea Antonelli

Women's Bodybuilding

Brazilian bodybuilder Alcione Santos Barreto qualified for her first Olympia with a dominant win in a stacked lineup.

First Place — Alcione Santos Barreto — Winner

Second Place — Elisama Manoel Benta Zorzetto

Third Place — Irene Anderson

Fourth Place — Stephanie Flesher

Fifth Place — Mariana Guayara

Sixth Place — Virginia Sanchez Macias

Seventh Place — Anastasia Korableva

Eighth Place — Vanesa Lloria

Ninth Place — Yesenia Garcia Speck

Tenth Place — Jozeffa Al Ajahji

Women's Figure

2022 Elite Pro Malta and Finland Pro winner Adela Ondrejovicova put up stiff competition against Spanish bodybuilder Rejoice Godwin. Rejoice eventually emerged the winner with her superior structure and skin-tight conditioning.

First Place — Rejoice Godwin — Winner

Second Place — Adela Ondrejovicova

Third Place — Helen Zavitsanou

Fourth Place — Zulfiya Bitiyeva

Fifth Place — Hannah Prause

Sixth Place — Scarlet Hollands

Seventh Place — Jennifer Reece

Eighth Place — Gabriela Linhartova

Ninth Place — Asrun Osp Vilmundardottir

Tenth Place — Stefana Sandu

Bikini

25-year-old Ukrainian Valerya Fedorenko has already qualified for this year's Olympia with victories at the Biowell Warsaw Pro and EVLS Prague Pro in October. She continued her winning streak by edging over Eszter Oczella and Sheru Classic Pro winner Elizaveta Dementeva.

First Place — Valerya Fedorenko — Winner

Second Place — Eszter Oczella

Third Place — Elizaveta Dementeva

Fourth Place — Zsofia Reka Molnar

Fifth Place — Dorottya Zoe Toth

Sixth Place — Stine Hansen

Seventh Place — Tatiana Lanovenko

Eighth Place — Gessica Brun

Ninth Place — Claudia Clemente

Tenth Place — Giuditta Taccani

Women's Physique

Twenty-eight lovely ladies showcased their physiques in the women's physique division at the 2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro.

Romanian bodybuilder Raluca Raducu and Manal Ben Jabeur made their country proud by finishing in the top two.

First Place — Raluca Raducu — Winner

Second Place — Manal Ben Jabeur

Third Place — Caroline Alves Dos Santos

Fourth Place — Jeanette Johansson

Fifth Place — Sophie Leo

Sixth Place — Amy Chester

Seventh Place — Uta Kohler-Spitzbart

Eighth Place — Modesta Halby

Ninth Place — Laura Pyszora

Tenth Place — Magdalena Zofia Vaiou

Wellness

Moldovan athlete Leonida Ciobu finished second in this competition last year. This year, she edged out 2022 Europa Pro second-place finisher Carina Marques Schlaepfer to emerge triumphant.

First Place — Leonida Ciobu — Winner

Second Place — Carina Marques

Third Place — Lexy Oliver

Fourth Place — Dainora Dvarionaite

Fifth Place — Natasha Novak

Sixth Place — Aysegul Besli

Seventh Place — Danai Tehodoropoulou

Eighth Place — Klaudia Vanessza Csuri

Ninth Place — Diana Carlomagno

Tenth Place — Bianca Saller

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecards

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Men's Open

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - 212 Division

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Classic Physique

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Men's Physique

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Women's Bodybuilding

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Figure

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Bikini

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Women's Physique

2022 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Scorecard - Men's Open

