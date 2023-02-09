Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman share the same distinction - of dominating the Mr Olympia competition for eight straight editions. He is, however, concerned about the danger of bodybuilders sacrificing their long-term health in pursuit of success.

In a recent interview with Muscular Development, Haney discussed athletes forgoing health training and natural diuretics to elevate routines.

According to the eight-time Mr Olympia, bodybuilders need to be more careful. Men and women are dying more regularly than they did decades ago in the bodybuilding world, and this is something he is worried about.

"I think there needs to be a hold back or pullback from that type of conditioning, because it's just too dangerous. At the end of the day, you want to enjoy yourself as an athlete, but you want to walk away with your health. You shouldn’t have to die to reach this level of conditioning. They’re asking too much of the athletes, period. You look at the old school of bodybuilding, it’s not the old school, it is the school. Forget that old school."

Haney urged reform and emphasized that authorities had "blood on their hands" for upholding risky behaviors, like preferring dry conditioning.

On February 6, 2023, Lee Haney discussed the future of Open bodybuilding in an interview with Ron Harris. He talked about athletes who are risking their lives in the name of conditioning.

Haney claimed that athletes were able to acquire fitness without killing themselves while competing in the 1980s and 1990s. He said that the durability of bodybuilding was demonstrated by luminaries such as the late Bill Pearl and Dave Draper.

Lee Haney speaks about need for change in evaluation

The former Mr Olympia has the same views as Labrada and Gaspari, arguing that modern athletes are more obsessed with bulk than symmetry, balance, and proportion.

Haney claims that although athletes are larger, they lack fine detail, a fault he recently attributed to instructors. He has cautioned bodybuilders to be cautious of extreme dehydration as well.

Lee Haney established his reputation in the sport by using natural diuretics to seem drier on stage.

He demanded more adjustments to the evaluation standards. He feels that the posing rounds should once again be scored at Olympia under a new points system.

The bodybuilding legend also believes that judges should utilize the "balance of the physique, symmetry, muscular bellies, shoulder-to-waist ratio, and completion." This, according to him, should be the criteria through which to assess shows, despite the fact that athletes wanted shredded glutes.

Not just Lee Haney, but other seasoned bodybuilders are urging athletes to improve their posing techniques.

Lee Haney is impressed with Derek Lunsford's 'taper' body

Lee Haney also talked about Derek Lunsford's potential. He also assessed other leading names in the circuit.

"I liked the way Derek looked — Derek had nice taper, nice lines, he looked great period. And then, of course, Hadi [Choopan] came in with more muscle separation. What I saw on Hadi was more muscle maturity, that was the perfect deal. I saw nothing wrong with Hadi’s physique. He don’t flow as well but he is enough. You see what I’m saying. And yes, I agree, he should have won the Mr Olympia."

