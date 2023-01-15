“No one escaped with good calves” - Samir Bannout calls bluff on Iain Valliere’s denial of calf muscle injections

Samir Bannout wants to make bodybuilding a risk-free activity. The former Mr Olympia has criticized excessive drug usage in bodybuilding before. He has already advised rivals against combining growth hormones and insulin.

On the most recent episode of the Muscle Maturity Podcast, Valliere's refusal to acknowledge reported calf muscle injections came under fire from Bannout. Valliere and the rest were urged by Bannout to take his advice.

“I’m just hoping these kids will really listen. Did Iain say anything about his calves? Listen, bullsh*t! I know everyone that did that, and they all suffered the same consequences – all of them. No one escaped with good calves after one injection into the calves.”

Samir Bannout lashes out at Iain Valliere

Samir Bannout, a bodybuilder with more than 40 years of expertise, is advising against the technique once more. He criticized Valliere last week for reportedly injecting drugs into his calf muscles after they seemed substantially smaller in Las Vegas.

Valliere finished in 11th place at the 2022 Mr Olympia, which led Bannout to speculate that drug injections were the reason why the bodybuilder was not able to compete. Bannout thinks Valliere ought to acknowledge injecting medications into his calf muscles.

Dennis Wolf, who received steroid injections into his calf muscles, was used by Samir Bannout as an example on the podcast. The host pointed out that Wolf is still receiving treatment.

Samir Bannout explained that the most sensitive area to inject a drug is the calves. These days, many bodybuilders are doing the same. He also stated that he will not take names but indicated that some of them totally damaged this area

Despite the fact that they are frequently utilized during preparations, Bannout said that prolonged exposure for more than a year will result in severe health concerns.

Samir Bannout, who rose to fame during the Golden Age, thinks that players like Valliere will make adjustments to put their lives and health first. The former bodybuilder continues to advise avoiding calf muscle injections in light of the harm Dennis Wolf suffered.

Other experts on drug usage in bodybuilding

Chris Cormier, an IFBB Hall of Famer, also discussed the risky practice. Cormier acknowledged that he had injected site-enhancing oils like Synthol into his calves. According to Cormier, prolonged usage can impair a person's ability to walk and blood circulation. He also believes that today's athletes also inject medications into their backs, most especially the Trapezius muscle.

Rich Gaspari recently went to great lengths on the subject. He feels that today's competitors do not have the same attention to detail that they did when he was competing, which was largely in the 1980s and 1990s.

Rich thinks that Hadi Choopan still lacks graininess from behind, despite the fact that many felt he carried the most conditioned package to the 2022 Olympia.

Hadi Choopan won his first Sandow and Men's Open title in the 2022 Mr Olympia competition last month. A few unexpected things happened in the competition, with former champion Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay dropping to fifth place.

Veterans and even IFBB chief judge Steve Weinberger has discussed Big Ramy's performance since losing his title. Weinberger claimed that Ramy lacked several body components, including his lats, lower back, and triceps, and that his fitness was poor.

