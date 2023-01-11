“Saw the likes of Big Ramy and Chris Bumstead looking absolutely phenomenal” - Strongman Eddie Hall set to make bodybuilding debut in 2024

Eddie Hall is well known for his strength and power. He was named the World's Strongest Man in 2017 and is a former professional strongman. After dominating the strongman scene for many years, Eddie recently announced on his YouTube channel that he would be switching to bodybuilding. He reasoned Big Ramy and Chris Bumstead were his inspirations for choosing the sport:

“The Olympia was just last month in Las Vegas and we saw the likes of Big Ramy and Chris Bumstead on the stage looking absolutely phenomenal. And it’s something I’ve never done… It’s something I’m gonna try my hand at just to see where I can get to.”

Eddie Hall set to make bodybuilding debut

Since Eddie Hall has always been a strongman, his shift to bodybuilding has been an intriguing one. He has said he wants to concentrate on bodybuilding because he thinks it will improve him as an athlete. Eddie made the news on Instagram, but he gave the justifications for it on his YouTube channel.

Since his boxing battle against Hafthor Björnsson, which he lost by unanimous decision, Eddie Hall has not been focused on a serious aim. He was motivated to begin bodybuilding after seeing the 2022 Mr. Olympia live.

Eddie Hall plans to reduce his body fat percentage in order to further bare his highly developed muscular groups, which he feels will help him succeed in bodybuilding. He said:

“I'm currently sitting at 162 kilos, which is 360 pounds. And I guess, yes to take the clothes off and see what I'm looking like, please be kind people, we've just come out of Christmas.”

Hall will initially undergo a bulking phase that will span 7-9 months, during which time he expects to attain a body weight of about 390 pounds (176.9 kilos). After that, he will change his diet and begin to lose weight with the goal of entering the stage in late 2024 at a weight of about 320 pounds (145.1 kilograms).

He has always focused on developing his power and performance, and Eddie Hall freely confesses that he knows nothing about bodybuilding. To assist him on his quest, he will speak with some of his bodybuilding pals, such as Martyn Ford and Ryan Terry.

“Gonna now have to ask for help from some of my bodybuilding friends with going on this journey. Say, Jamie Johal, Martyn Ford, got quite a few pals on the bodybuilding game I can link up with, I am a bit clueless with that kind of thing.”

Hall initially gained notoriety in the world of strongmen in 2016 when he became the first person to deadlift 500 kilograms (1,102.3 pounds). Eddie's reputation as one of the strongest guys in the world was cemented by this remarkable performance. Unfortunately, for him, Hafthor Björnsson beat his mark of 2020, and it now stands as the All-Time World Record at 501 kg (1,104.5 pounds).

There is no question that Eddie Hall will be successful in bodybuilding given his accomplishments as a strongman in swimming and boxing. He would not be the first former strongman to change, as Terry Hollands, a fellow countryman, also lost weight and competed in bodybuilding events.

