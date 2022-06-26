Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall details why childhood dream of joining WWE fell through

British strongman Eddie Hall recently shed light on why his talks to join WWE fell through.

At just 34 years of age, the former Strongest Man In The World has carved an incredible career for himself, from appearing in Hollywood movies to fighting a professional boxing match. However, his dream growing up was to be a WWE Superstar.

Speaking to Metro, Hall revealed that he has ties to the wrestling company as well as aspirations to get in the ring:

"There was a bit of interest in WWE. I’ve got friends that are in the WWE and I’ve got friends that have been in the WWE. As a kid, there was no better dream than being a wrestler. You want to be on that screen, you want to be doing suplexes and whatever else, and going up against The Big Show. That was a lifelong dream of mine!" (H/T: Metro)

Despite his admiration for the business, Hall said how WWE's intense touring schedule would be too much for him and his family to handle:

"Those guys are on the road 48 weeks of the year doing three or four shows a week, and the money – unless you’re a top tier wrestler, the money isn’t that great if I’m being honest." Hall added: "You know, 48 weeks on the road, that’s hell on earth as a father and husband. You’re putting your family at risk, in my opinion. So that’s why I never pursued it, really." (H/T: Metro)

While he cannot see a future in the company at the moment, fans of Hall will be hoping he someday steps between the ropes as a WWE Superstar.

Eddie Hall recently tried his hand at boxing

After months of verbal exchanges, March 19, 2022, finally saw the British strongman face the Icelandic giant Hafþór 'Thor' Júlíus Björnsson.

The two behemoths went head-to-head inside a boxing ring in Dubai, with the fight gathering huge mainstream attention.

Despite his best efforts, Eddie Hall lost the fight unanimously after being dropped twice by Thor during the contest.

