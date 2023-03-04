“Who is running bros Instagram account” – Fans react as Arnold Schwarzenegger shares hilarious meme about his daily newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a name with a golden history in the books of bodybuilding, has had the greatest career of all. Even though Arnie is long past his prime, he does not stop his fans from entertaining.

Arnold recently shared a hilarious meme about his daily newsletter on his Instagram handle and his fans were amused to see this side of the Austrian Oak. One of them commented,

"who is running bros instagram account"

Screengrab via Instagram/@schwarzenegger

Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's hilarious meme post

The Terminator star will never be back on trend. He recently shared a post on Instagram casually targeting people who have not subscribed to his daily newsletter.

The post featured the famous 'doge' in a meme featuring. In his caption, Arnie simply wrote: 'Link in bio.'

Fans were quick to comment down the many hilarious comments. Many of the comments appreciated Arnold's daily newsletter. Fans were also commenting that Arnie's Instagram account was a meme page.

Many fans urged Arnold Schwarzenegger to post more memes as they loved it. One of them even called the old man Arnie funnier than most on the internet. Another fan commented,

"Arnold has discovered meme marketing and I'm ALL here for it!"

Fans also said that motivating through memes is a great way to describe lifestyle things. Another commenter said that Anrie's posts are inspiring and funnier at the same time. One fan said that he has started working out and the newsletter is easy to understand,

"I did it today, i will work out my first routine tomorrow. It's very easy to understand, and the instructions are clear. Onwards and upwards!"

How can you subscribe to Arnold's newsletter?

It's not difficult to receive Arnold's daily newsletter. To subscribe, you must complete the following steps:

Go to Arnold's Instagram page.

To proceed, just click the link in his description.

You are then sent to another page where you must enter your email address.

Click the link to get the free guide.

By clicking there, a daily newsletter will be sent to your email address.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's life and career

July 30, 1947, marked Arnold Schwarzenegger's birth. He is a producer, businessman, and former bodybuilder who was born and reared in Austria. In 2004 and 2007, Time magazine ranked Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the top 100 global influencers.

At the tender age of 20, Arnie earned the Mr. Universe title. He later captured seven Mr. Olympia titles. In the world of bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger continues to be a leading figure.

The "Austrian Oak" gained notoriety as an iconic character in Hollywood action films and as a well-known brand. His famous performances in movies like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, and Predator were to blame for this.

Arnold Schwarzenegger originally rose to fame when he starred in the movie Pumping Iron, which presented his "win at any cost" ethos to the American public. He soon received several Hollywood movie offers and went on to dominate the action movie industry.

