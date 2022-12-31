“You eat enough for 3 PEOPLE IN 1 DAY!” – Fans react to Derek Lunsford’s epic cheat meal after Mr. Olympia

Former 212 Olympia champion Derek Lunsford stunned the bodybuilding community as he vacated his 212 Olympia title to participate in the Men's Open competition, where he faced off against former two-time Mr. Olympia Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, 2019 Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry, and the new Mr. Olympia champion, Hadi Choopan.

Despite facing strong competition, Lunsford showed that he has one of the greatest physiques in the world because of the eight pounds of new muscle he has added since leaving 212. He came in second place behind Choopan in a thrilling race that made the highlight reels. A few days ago, Lunsford posted a video to his Instagram handle detailing his cheat meal. Fans stated that his appetite was enough to satisfy three people in one day.

Ohe said,

"Dude u eat enough for 3 PEOPLE IN 1 DAY! . I used to try to force feed myself for years but it gets hard and tiring and lost many hours of sleep doing so. That's why bodybuilding is so freaking hard bcuz it's a lot of hard work dedication and MENTAL discipline"

To which Derek Lunsford himself replied,

"felt like I barely ate all day..."

Derek Lunsford's cheat meal post

Derek Lunsford, the man who finished second in the 58th Joe Weider's Olympia weekend in the Men's Open category, took to his Instagram handle to share a sneak peak of his YouTube video. In the video, he revealed his cheat meal. Fans were amused to see their favorite bodybuilder eat massive amounts of food. He even replied to a few of the comments.

One fan congratulated Lunsford on an amazing Mr. Olympia weekend. He also said that he is very excited for the next year to see him:

"Derek, congrats on the open. such an amazing showing and package you brought. As a fan, I'm so excited about the year ahead. Hope you're as proud as you deserve to be. Well done. #relentless"

Even the amazing Derek Lunsford replied to this comment, writing,

"Thanks man. Eager to make the necessary improvements! Back in the gym and still locked in from the Olympia prep."

Fans were amazed to watch the video and one said he wishes to be around and talk to Derek Lunsford:

"Dude, I watched this video, and all I git was you're a really fun and genuine dude to be around and talk about God with, keep up the amazing work!"

Lunsford replied to this comment, saying,

"thanks man. Hope you liked the video series!"

It was a tsunami of fans showing their love and support for Derek Lunsford.

"Futuro mister Olimpia open"

Another commenter wrote,

"Proud of you brother!!"

There was also a comment that read,

"Love the video"

One of the fans wished Derek Lunsford,

"Merry Christmas"

Given how extensive his preparation was, it may come as a surprise that Lunsford didn't indulge in his day of dining following the 2022 Olympia. He only attempted one cheat meal, though, because he was already planning to unseat Hadi Choopan at the Mr. Olympia competition in 2023.

