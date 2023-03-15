"You have two ears and one mouth..." - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares precious piece of advice in his recent newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the man who created the second most prestigious bodybuilding competition, The Arnold Classic, has not only had a great bodybuilding career but also enjoys a massive fan following. He is often seen sharing tips and secrets on health and fitness.

In the most recent edition of The Pump Daily newsletter, fan-favorite Arnie shared his precious piece of advice on life. He wrote in the newsletter,

"There’s an old saying, 'you have two ears and one mouth for a reason.' In this age of social media, it seems like we live in a world of mouths, so my challenge to you this week is to help someone else feel heard."

Arnold added that he had always listened to his mentors and had been a keen learner. He urged his subscribers to listen to people as it would help them in learning new things every time.

"I've benefited so much throughout my life by always listening to mentors and staying hungry to learn, and I think there's a good chance you'll learn something. But even if you don't, you'll have made someone else's day a little better and given them the benefit of being heard, so it's a win no matter what."

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the secret of caffeine

In the latest edition of The Pump Daily newsletter, Arnold shared the benefits of drinking cups of coffee or tea instead of pre-workout supplements. He added that both coffee and pre-workout supplements have the same result as both of them contain caffeine.

"You'll find caffeine in most pre-workout products, but a few cups of coffee or tea might deliver the same results at a fraction of the cost."

Arnold Schwarzenegger added up by sharing when, why, and how much caffeine must be taken.

"If you want to see how it works for you, the research suggests taking caffeine 30 to 60 minutes before your workout. To reduce fatigue and improve focus and mood, as little as 100 mg (or just 1 cup of coffee) can do the trick."

According to Schwarzenegger, the right amount of caffeine depends on one's body weight. He wrote,

"If you want to maximize the other performance benefits, the right amount depends on your body weight, with the research suggesting 3-6 mg/kg boost your workouts."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also emphasized that caffeine alone will not help, as it is important to train with intensity.

"To see the best results, you need to train with intensity (relative to your own strength) and progressively challenge your muscles with more weight, sets, reps, or challenging exercises (or all of the above) - and do it consistently."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a special training technique that will help trick the body into bodybuilding.

"Wave training is a technique that helps trick your body into building strength and muscle. The method alternates sets of low-rep training with higher reps."

He also shared that 'low-rep' activates motor units and helps to lift heavier.

"The low-rep set activates more of your motor units (what causes your muscle fibers to fire), and when you shift to the higher-rep set, it can help you lift more than usual."

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been sharing his daily newsletters for a while now. In every newsletter, there is something motivating and interesting at the same time.

