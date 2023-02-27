The year was 2012, and all eyes were on London as the city hosted the biggest sporting event on the planet - the Olympic Games. Amidst the buzz and excitement, one brand stood out above the rest - Nike.

With its bold and inspiring marketing campaign, Nike captured the hearts and minds of millions of viewers around the world. Its commercials and advertisements were everywhere, dominating the airwaves and social media feeds.

How Nike's "Find Your Greatness" campaign reshaped sports advertising

On the blocks - Night's brand placement (Image via Getty)

Find Your Greatness: The central message of the campaign was that greatness can be achieved by anyone, anywhere, at any time. The campaign sought to redefine what greatness meant, moving away from the idea that it could only be achieved by winning gold medals or setting world records. Instead, Nike wanted to encourage individuals to find their own path to greatness, whether that meant running their first 5k, losing weight, or simply overcoming personal challenges.

One of the key elements of the "Find Your Greatness" campaign was the use of video advertisements featuring real people from around the world. These ads showcased individuals of all ages, sizes, and abilities pushing themselves to achieve their goals. The ads were shot in various locations, including rural areas, cities, and suburban neighborhoods, with the aim of highlighting how greatness can be found in anyone, anywhere.

One of the most memorable commercials from Nike's campaign was "Find Your Greatness." It featured a young boy running through the streets, pushing himself to be the best he could be. The message was clear - greatness can be found in anyone, anywhere, at any time. It was a call to action that resonated with viewers and inspired them to push themselves to new heights.

Nike sponsored athletes in the 2012 Olympics (Image via Getty)

But Nike didn't stop there; it continued to release new commercials and advertisements throughout the Olympic Games, each more powerful than the last. From "Greatness Has No Borders" to "Unleash Your Inner Athlete," Nike's campaign was a masterclass in marketing.

The art of ambush marketing: Nike's London Olympics success

But Nike's success during the 2012 Olympics was not just about inspiring viewers. The company also engaged in ambush marketing, a strategy that involves promoting a brand without being an official sponsor of a sporting event. This can be a risky strategy, as it can lead to legal challenges and backlash from official sponsors. However, the brand was able to navigate this challenge with ease.

One example of Nike's ambush marketing during the 2012 Olympics was its "Gold Digging" ad. The ad featured a man digging for gold in the field, while the voiceover declared that "greatness is reserved for those who take it." The ad was a clear nod to the official Olympic sponsors, who were referred to as "gold diggers" by some critics. But Nike was able to use this controversy to its advantage, positioning itself as the underdog willing to fight for greatness.

Another example of Nike's ambush marketing during the 2012 Olympics was its "Make It Count" campaign. The campaign featured a series of short films that showcased young athletes pushing themselves to be their best. The films were shot in various locations around the world and were designed to inspire viewers to make every moment count. The campaign was a clear example of Nike's ability to create compelling content that resonates with viewers.

Nike's dominance in sports sponsorship (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to its ambush marketing tactics, the sporting brand was also able to capitalize on the social media frenzy surrounding the 2012 Olympics. The company used Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms to engage with viewers and create buzz around its campaigns. For example, it created the #FindGreatness hashtag, which viewers could use to share their own stories of greatness.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to Forbes, Nike's revenue increased by 7% in the fiscal year following the 2012 Olympics, reaching a staggering $24.1 billion. Sales were also up, with Nike reporting a 10% increase in its North American market alone.

But it wasn't just about the numbers. Nike's campaign was about inspiring a new generation of athletes and dreamers, encouraging them to chase their goals and push themselves to be their best selves. And it worked.

Nike was able to create compelling content (Image via Sportskeeda)

Perhaps the most important lesson from the 2012 Olympic campaign is the power of storytelling. Nike was able to create compelling content that resonated with viewers on an emotional level. It was able to position itself as a brand that inspired people to be their best, no matter what the circumstances were.

In the years since the 2012 Olympics, Nike has continued to dominate the sporting world, releasing new products and campaigns that inspire and motivate. But its success in London will always be remembered as a turning point and a moment when Nike proved that greatness truly has no limits.

