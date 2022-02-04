"Overwhelming feeling to see over 450 players register"- Baseline Ventures MD Tuhin Mishra sheds light on Rupay Prime Volleyball League strategy

RuPay Prime Volleyball League official Tuhin Mishra is looking forward to the inaugural season of the competition, which is set to begin on February 5, 2022. The Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures has worked hard to get this tournament up and running, as the venture capital investment firm is exclusively marketing the event.

At first, there were tiny doubts about whether it shall go forward, after a rising number of Covid-19 cases in Kochi, Kerala– the original hosts for the premier volleyball league. But after careful deliberation and keeping the current situation in mind, Mishra and his team decided to shift the venue to Hyderabad a couple of weeks ago.

Seven teams shall be participating in the three-week event, namely the Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The seven franchises shall contest in a single round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

PVL 2022 will consist of a total of 24 matches, including the three knock out matches spread over 23 days, which shall be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Over 450 players registered for the glorious auction on December 14, 2021, although each team could only pick 12 players plus 2 reserves. However, the number of interested individuals speaks volumes of the kind of landscape that can be built around the sport in the country.

Mishra, who is keen to provide a platform to every individual in the sport, revealed his plans for the same:

"It was an overwhelming feeling to see over 450 players register for the RuPay Prime Volleyball Auction. However, it was unfortunate that we couldn’t find a team for all the players in the Auction. But, we are not only growing the sport of volleyball through the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, we are also looking to provide platforms to numerous players to showcase their talent at the grassroots level."

It is also important to understand that the RuPay Prime Volleyball League shall be run as an independent IP (intellectual property). Such single entity structures are uncommon in India, but have been followed in several professional leagues in America, for example the MLS (Major League Soccer). So getting such a tournament off the ground is a challenge.

However, Mishra listed down the various stakeholders that have provided a lot of support to him and his team to conduct the competition independently.

"It’s always a huge challenge for any organization to conduct a league independently, however, we have received tremendous support from sponsors, players, franchise owners and support staff of each of the teams. Everything had to fall into place at the right time and we have managed to put together a fantastic system which has worked for one and all. With RuPay coming on board as the title sponsor, the tournament received a big boost as RuPay has a huge user base in all corners of the country. And we were also delighted to have one of the biggest television networks - Sony Pictures Networks as our broadcast partner. The volleyball fans around the country will be able to watch their favourite stars in action only because of Sony Pictures Networks."

To provide more perspective into the world of a single entity structure like RuPay Prime Volleyball League, the owners of the seven franchises are also equal stakeholders in the league. Again, this is one of the first times an Indian event, which combines sports and entertainment, is likely to function like this on such a grand stage. But few understand how things unravel behind the scenes and how major decisions are addressed and touched upon.

Mishra shed some light on this topic and explained that everybody involved is working towards the same goal. He said:

"Yes, the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will operate with a model in which franchise owners are also stakeholders in the holding organization of the league. All the owners and the exclusive marketers of the League – Baseline are on the same page – taking the sport of volleyball to great heights, and therefore, we are functioning in a smooth manner and ensuring that we are doing everything we can to take a step forward to our goals on a day-to-today basis."

Managing Director and Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, Tuhin Mishra (Left) at the Volleyball League Auction alongside Joy Bhattacharjya, Vice President of Baseline Ventures.

Baseline Ventures are pleased with the sponsors on board for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Garnering high-quality sponsors for the inaugural season of any competition comes with its own challenges and perks. But PVL has done a stellar job at bagging partners like RuPay, Cred, EatFit, BYJU'S and several others.

All the sponsors for RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2022.

However, the tournament's alliance with A23 is one that is unique and interesting. A23, an online gaming platform of Head Digital Works', runs rummy and fantasy sports and shall be be the associate title sponsor for PVL 2022. The online fantasy sector of India's Esports market was valued at over ₹20 billion in 2021. So for A23 to see the potential of running fantasy volleyball by partnering with PVL is a huge deal.

Mishra believes their sponsorship deal with A23 could have a major impact in the big scheme of things. He explained:

"Our partnership with A23 will have a massive impact in our efforts to take the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to all parts of our country. Fantasy and online gaming has been on the rise in the last few years and it has been a terrific engagement tool for fans of various sports. The Online Gaming leaders A23 has a massive user base and we are looking to tap into that user base to promote the RuPay Prime Volleyball League and also the sport of volleyball in general."

However, with Covid-19 continuing to be a mitigating factor in India, PVL is set to be held in a closed-door environment. In such a scenario, one cannot help but wonder if optimal value can be delivered to the sponsors, especially since sponsorship activations could prove to be a tough task with no fans in the stadium.

Yet Mishra sounds confident about satisfying each and every sponsor onboard and has outlined a plan for the same. He said:

"We will ensure that all sponsors receive equal visibility through our broadcast and content partners. It’s unfortunate that we have to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League behind closed doors, but we had to keep the current situation in mind. We have assured all of our sponsors that they will receive the optimum value and a detailed plan has been shared with them."

Alternatively, the lack of fans in the stadium also means that PVL could place greater emphasis on engaging the supporters of the tournament through social media and digital technologies. Content is king in the market, and a high volume of activity combined with excellent content can go a long way in keeping the fans engaged and up-beat about the various aspects of the competition.

Mishra is keen on delivering the same and revealed how the social media team is approaching it.

"Yes, absolutely! The RuPay Prime Volleyball League social media accounts regularly post photos and videos of players’ interviews and training sessions from the on-ground in Hyderabad. The social media team is ensuring that the fans across the country don’t miss a single beat of the tournament and can follow their favorite stars in action on and off the field from the comfort of their respective locations."

Tuhin Mishra (Left) Managing Director and Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures speaking at the PVL auction.

Retaining top players, and the roadmap for the future

The single entity structure adopted by PVL is certainly a fascinating element. Few have pulled off anything like this before, and even fewer are unaware of the rules and regulations that bind it together. For example, it could be a task to retain the top players in the league, especially if a competitor tournament is formed that rivals the values and structure of the PVL.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the most successful sporting leagues in the world, does not suffer this problem, as the BCCI has not allowed Indian players to take part in foreign leagues unless they have retired from all forms of the game and obtained a No objection certificate.

All the captains of the seven franchises are ready to lead their sides into the first season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

But PVL may not be able to count on similar aspects, since they are an independent league. Although there isn't any particular competition currently, there is no saying how things will pan out in the future.

Regardless, Mishra is currently only focusing on the inaugural season of PVL and is self-assured of tackling the prospect of a competitior league if and when it comes up.

"We are only focusing on successfully conducting the first season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the moment. We will definitely create an action plan if and when a competitor league is formed in the future."

To delve a little deeper into the future of PVL, many might be wondering what the coming years hold for the event. From the looks of it, there is a lot of commitment from all the stakeholders to continue broadening the horizons of the league and working towards building a sustainable tournament that continues to provide chances to countless volleyball players around the country.

Mishra explained the reasons behind why he is convinced that this league shall continue for multiple seasons. He said:

"The model of the franchise owners also being stakeholders in the holding organization of the league shows that we have worked out a roadmap not just for one season, but for multiple seasons going forward. Each of the franchise owners have entered the RuPay Prime Volleyball League for the long haul and we are also certain that the players are equally eager to keep coming back and performing for their respective teams every year."

There is a great desire to make the first season of the RuPay PVL into a successful one and then build on it. Volleyball is a sports market that is yet to be exploited completely, and Baseline Ventures has identified it. Their execution has been brilliant so far and one would hope this could be the beginning of a major sports league in the country.

