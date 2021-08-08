5 boxers who can take over the mantle from Vikas Krishan and Mary Kom

Nine boxers represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, but only one returned with a medal. Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) category at Olympics 2021. The 23-year-old became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to clinch a medal at the Summer Games.

My years of hard work has finally paid off. It was my dream to have an Olympic Medal and finally I can cherish that moment. My next goal would be to change the colour of the medal at 2024 Olympics. I'm dedicating this medal to the entire nation, who have been rooting for me. pic.twitter.com/Oxfa52wnOz — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 7, 2021

Of the losses of the other eight boxers, those of Vikas Krishan and Mary Kom hurt the Indian contingent the most. Ahead of the Olympics, both had indicated that Tokyo could possibly be their last Summer Games. Vikas Krishan has represented India thrice at the Olympics while Mary Kom was at her second Games in Tokyo, after London 2012.

As the two veterans bask in the twilight of their careers, here is a look at five promising boxers who can take over the mantle.

#1. Arundhati Choudhary

Arundhati Choudhary scripted history as she became the first boxer from Rajasthan to win a title at the World Championships. She won the gold medal in the 69kg weight category at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, defeating Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska in the final. Arundhati, who has won the Rajasthan State Junior Championships for four years in a row, aims to represent India on the Olympic stage.

#2. Babyrojisana Chanu

Babyrojisana Chanu also clinched a gold medal at the 2021 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships. She defeated Italy's Elen Ayari in the 51kg weight category to win the medal. Babyrojisana, who hails from the Thoubal district of Manipur, holds a lot of promise for the future.

#3. Ankit Narwal

Haryana's Ankit Narwal won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships. He also won silver at the 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships. Ankit aims to break into India's senior boxing team soon and wants to represent the nation at next year's Commonwealth Games. He picked up boxing from his father Sahab Singh Narwal.

#4. Biswamitra Chongtham

The Manipuri boxer is an Asian Junior Champion. At the World Boxing Championships, he defeated Khosroshahi Parvizi of Ireland to qualify for the quarterfinals. Biswamitra Chongtham fights in the 49kg weight category.

#5. Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu

Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu is the World Youth Boxing Champion in the 75kg weight category. She clinched gold at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament held in April this year. Thokchom trains at the famous Mary Kom Boxing Foundation.

