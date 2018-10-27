Established names get byes on opening day of men's boxing nationals

Manish Kaushik is competing in his first event since the CWG silver medal he won in April

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI): Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg) and rising stars such as Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) were among the prominent names who got first-round byes on the opening day of the National Men's Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Manish, competing in his first event since the CWG silver medal won in April, will open his campaign in the second round. Manish is competing for the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

Similar was the case of former world youth champion Sachin and CWG bronze-medallist Naman. Naman is also a former youth world championships bronze-medallist.

Both Sachin and Naman are representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

Also advancing to the next round with a bye was Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), the 2017 Hamburg world championships bronze-medallist.

Gaurav, competing for RSPB, is making a comeback after the bitter disappointment of missing selection to both the CWG and the Asian Games earlier this year.

CWG silver-medallist and former Asiad bronze-winner Satish Kumar also advanced to the second round after getting a bye. He is a strong medal contender for SSCB.

Former champion Rohit Tokas (64kg) too got a bye into the second round. Rohit is representing the RSPB