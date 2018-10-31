×
Favourites assured of medals at boxing nationals

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:13 IST

Boxing - Commonwealth Games Day 5

Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) Commonwealth Games silver-medallist and defending champion Manish Kaushik (60kg) was among the prominent names who assured themselves of medals by entering the semifinals of the Senior Men's National Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

Manish, competing for the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), notched up a

5-0 win over Uttar Pradesh's Sunil Chauhan to be guaranteed of a second successive national medal.

Former youth world champion Sachin Siwach (52kg), representing defending team champions Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), continued his impressive run to defeat West Bengal's Manjeet Kumar.

Sachin is competing in his maiden senior nationals.

World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, another RSPB boxer, made the 56kg category semis with a 5-0 triumph over Punjab's Rajinder Singh.

Ulaanbaatar Cup gold-medallist Ankush Dahiya (60kg), who is turning up for RSPB, remained on course for a clash with Manish in the finals after beating Madhya Pradesh's Prabhat 4-1 in his quarterfinal bout.

This year's Arjuna awardee and CWG silver-medallist Satish Kumar (SSCB) hardly broke a sweat as he outclassed Rajasthan's Deepak Chaudhary in just the opening three minutes of his +91kg category quarters.

CWG bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar clinched exactly the same result in the 91kg category, beating Maharashtra's Saurabh Lenekar.

India Open gold-medallist Sanjeet (SSCB) too advanced to the 91kg division medal rounds with a 5-0 win over Punjab's Bikramjeet Singh.

In the 64kg category, Rohit Tokas (RSPB) was assured of a medal after defeated Chandigarh's Sachin 4-1.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
