×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

For accusing judges of corruption, AIBA withdraws former world champ's accreditation

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    20 Nov 2018, 16:15 IST

Stanimira Petrova
Stanimira Petrova

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Former gold-medallist Stanimira Petrova had her world championship accreditation revoked by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday after the world body ruled that her allegation of corruption by judges was not backed by evidence.

The Bulgarian, a 54kg gold-medallist in the 2014 edition, accused the judges of corruption after losing her 57kg world championship pre-quarterfinal bout to India's Sonia Chahal here on Monday. Sonia won the bout in a 3-2 split decision.

AIBA's decision to revoke Petrova's accreditation came a day after her coach Petar Yosifov Lesov was barred from the corner for throwing a water bottle inside the ring after the bout.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the AIBA said that by her conduct, Petrova has disrespected her opponent, the judges, the referee, the event organisers and the world body itself.

It said the incident will also be forwarded to AIBA Disciplinary Commission for a review.

"Ms. Petrova has made false and misleading statements regarding the AIBA officials. So, AIBA has decided to extend the removal of the accreditation to the Bulgarian boxer Stanimira Petrova (57kg) due to her unacceptable and unsportsmanlike conduct," AIBA Executive Director Tom Virgets said.

"She has shown inappropriate behaviour at the conclusion of her event. Her actions are reflective of her coach who disrespects and tries to damage the credibility of the sport," he added.

Virgets said any allegation should be supported by proof, which wasn't done by Petrova.

"We must change the culture of our coaches and athletes who have been taught that it is acceptable to yell corruption 'without providing evidence', everytime they lose a bout. Our coaches and athletes must develop the habits of good sportsmanship," Virgets said.

"The AIBA does not tolerate in any circumstances such behaviour against the AIBA values and AIBA Code of Conduct."

The top official also said that the tournament has so far been conducted "under the highest standards of level playing field".

"AIBA has recently put into place many safeguards to ensure fairness within the competition and I am very pleased with the results," Virgets asserted.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bulgarian coach suspended, boxer accuses judges of...
RELATED STORY
Sonia enters quarterfinals, Saweety bows out in women's...
RELATED STORY
Indian's stupendous run continues, eight in quarters
RELATED STORY
Recap of AIBA Youth Men's World Championships 2018
RELATED STORY
Recap of AIBA Youth Women's World Championships 2018 -...
RELATED STORY
Curtain Raiser of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing...
RELATED STORY
AIBA to allow judging protests after Asian Games boxing...
RELATED STORY
Controversial Rakhimov elected AIBA president
RELATED STORY
BFI unveils logo for AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship
RELATED STORY
Mary Kom's trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us