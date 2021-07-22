Full list of Indian boxers at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Participants, events and schedule

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23, after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. Athletes from all over the world will battle it out in Tokyo for sporting supremacy.
India is one of the nations to definitely watch out for, having sent the largest ever contingent in its national history. The Indians are expected to have their best-ever Olympic campaign in Tokyo this month.
Indian boxing has seen significant growth in recent times. Pugilists from India have tasted a lot of international glory. Boxers like Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani and Mary Kom have all dominated the world level and will be looking to return home with medals from the Tokyo Olympics.
On that note, let us take a look at the Indian boxers who will participate at the Tokyo Olympics.
List of Indian Boxers participating at the Tokyo Olympics
Men
Amit Panghal - 52 KgFlyweight Category
Manish Kaushik - 63 Kg Lightweight Category
Vikas Krishan Yadav - 69 Kg Welterweight Category
Ashish Kumar - 75 Kg Middleweight Category
Satish Kumar - 91 Kg Super Heavyweight
Women
Mary Kom - 51 Kg Flyweight Category
Simranjit Kaur - 60 Kg Lightweight Category
Lovlina Borgohain - 69 KG Welterweight Category
Pooja Rani - 75 Kg Middleweight Category
Schedule of all the boxing events at the Tokyo Olympics
Day 1: July 24, Saturday
7:30 AM - 7: 45 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
8:00 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
8:33 AM - 9:36 AM IST [ Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
9:54 AM - 10:24 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:42 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
2:00 PM - 2:20 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
2:20 PM-3:08 PM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
Can Indian boxers create history at the Tokyo Olympics?
3:26 PM IST [Men's Superheavy +91 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
Day 2: July 25, Sunday
7:30 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
8:33 AM - 8:48 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69 -75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
9:03 AM - 10:23 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57- 63 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:38 AM- 11:20 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavyweight 75 - 81 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
1:30 PM - 3:33 PM IST [ Women's Flyweight 48 - 51 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
3:48 PM - 5:15 PM IST [ Men's Lightweigth 57-63 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
5:33 PM- 6:05 PM IST [ Men's Lightheavyweight 75-81kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
Day 3: July 26, Monday
7:30 AM - 8:48 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
9:06 AM - 9: 54 AM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:09 AM- 10:21 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54- 57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
1: 30 AM- 2:48 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
3:06 PM - 3:09 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
3:27 AM - 4: 15 AM IST [ Women's Featherweight 54 - 57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
Day 4: July 27, Tuesday
7:30 AM- 8:18 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63 - 69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
8:33 AM - 9:21 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81- 91 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
9:36 AM- 10:08 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64- 69 kh]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
1:30 PM- 2:18 PM IST [Men's Welterweight 63 - 69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
2:33 PM-3:20 PM [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
3:35 PM- 3:53 PM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 32
4:08 PM- 4:15 PM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
Day 5: July 28, Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 AM IST[ Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]
Quarterfinals
8:18 AM - 8:48 AM IST [ Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
9:06 AM- 9:54 AM IST [ Men's Featherwight 52-57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
10:09 AM- 10:58 AM IST [Men's Lightheavy 75-81 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM [Women's Featherweight 54-57kg]
Quarterfinal
2:00 PM- 2:48 PM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
3:06 PM-4:09 PM IST [ Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
4:27 PM- 5:15 PM IST [Men's Light Heavyweight 75-81 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
Day 6: July 29, Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:18 AM [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
8:23 AM - 9:15 AM IST [ Men's Super Heavyweight + 91 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
9: 30 AM -10:18 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
1:30 PM - 2:18 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
2:33 PM - 3:20 PM [Men's Superheavyweigth +91kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
3:35 PM - 4:25 PM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
Day 7: July 31, Friday
7:30 AM- 8:18 AM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
8:33 AM - 9:06 [ Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]
Quarterfinals
9:23 AM - 9:53 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]
Quarterfinals
9:08 AM- 9:45 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavyweight 75-81kg]
Quarterfinals
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Quarterfinals
Day 8: July 31, Saturday
7:30 AM - 8:18 AM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
8:33 AM - 9:36 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
9:36 AM - 10:09 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Quarterfinals
10:09 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]
Semifinal 1
1:30 PM-2:18 PM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]
2:33 PM- 3:36 PM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Preliminaries - Round of 16
3:51 PM- 4:10 PM IST - [Women's Middleweight 69-75kg]
Quarterfinals
4:10 PM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]
Semifinal 2
Day 9: August 1, Sunday
7:30 AM-8:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Quarterfinals
8:00 AM- 9:03 AM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Quarterfinals
9:03 AM - 9:18 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69kg]
Semifinal 1
9:33 AM- 10:06 AM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Quarterfinals
10:20 AM-10:35 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavy weight 75-81 kg]
Semifinal 1
10:50 AM IST [Men's SuperHeavyweight]
Quarterfinals
1:30 PM-2:00 PM [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Quarterfinals
2:00 PM-2:33 PM [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Quarterfinals
3:38 PM-3: 53 PM [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]
Semifinal 2
4:08 PM - 4:51 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Quarterfinals
4:51 PM - 5:06 PM IST [Men's Superheavyweight +91kg]
Quarterfinals
Day 10: August 3, Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 AM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]
Quarterfinals
8:00 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Semifinal 1
8:18 AM- 8:38 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Quarterfinals
8:38 AM- 8:55 AM IST [ Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Semifinal 1
8:55 AM - 9:25 AM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]
Quarterfinals
9:25 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]
Final
1:30 PM- 2:00 PM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]
Quarterfinals
2:00 PM- 2:30 PM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-51 kg ]
Quarterfinals
2:30 PM -2:48 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Semifinal 2
2:48 PM- 3:20 PM [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Quarterfinals
3:20 - 3:38 PM IST [ Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Semifinal 2
3:38 PM IST [ Men's Welterweight 63-69kg]
Final
Day 11: August 4, Wednesday
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]
Semifinals
11:00 AM-11: 18 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]
Semifinals
11:18 AM-11:48 AM IST [Men's Super heavyweight +91kg]
Semifinals
11:48 AM IST [Men's Light Heavywight 75kg-81kg]
Final
Day 12: August 5, Thursday
10:30 AM-11:00AM [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]
Semifinals
11:00 AM- 11:33 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]
Semifinals
11:33 AM- 12:08 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Semifinal
12:08 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]
Final
Day 13: August 6, Friday
10:30 AM- 11:00 AM [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Semifinals
11:05- 11:40 [ Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Semifinals
10:40 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91kg]
Finals
Day 14: August 6, Friday
10:30 AM - 11:02 [Women's Middleweight 69-75kg]
Semifinals
11:02 AM - 11:35 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]
Semifinals
11:35 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]
Finals
Day 15: August 7, Saturday
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]
Final
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51kg]
Final
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM IST [ Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Final
11:15 AM IST [ Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]
Final
Day 16: August 8, Sunday
10:30 AM - 10:15 AM [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]
Final
10:15 AM-10:30 AM IST [ Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg ]
Final
10:45 AM -11:00 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]
Final
11:00 AM -11:15 AM IST [Men's Super Heavyweight +91 kg]
Final
[Please Note: All the timings are in Indian Standard Time, India is 3:30 minutes behind Japan]
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India boxing team schedule and timings