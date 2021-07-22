Full list of Indian boxers at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Participants, events and schedule

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23, after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. Athletes from all over the world will battle it out in Tokyo for sporting supremacy.

India is one of the nations to definitely watch out for, having sent the largest ever contingent in its national history. The Indians are expected to have their best-ever Olympic campaign in Tokyo this month.

Indian boxing has seen significant growth in recent times. Pugilists from India have tasted a lot of international glory. Boxers like Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani and Mary Kom have all dominated the world level and will be looking to return home with medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule

On that note, let us take a look at the Indian boxers who will participate at the Tokyo Olympics.

List of Indian Boxers participating at the Tokyo Olympics

Men

Amit Panghal - 52 KgFlyweight Category

Manish Kaushik - 63 Kg Lightweight Category

Vikas Krishan Yadav - 69 Kg Welterweight Category

Ashish Kumar - 75 Kg Middleweight Category

Satish Kumar - 91 Kg Super Heavyweight

Women

Mary Kom - 51 Kg Flyweight Category

Simranjit Kaur - 60 Kg Lightweight Category

Lovlina Borgohain - 69 KG Welterweight Category

Pooja Rani - 75 Kg Middleweight Category

Schedule of all the boxing events at the Tokyo Olympics

Day 1: July 24, Saturday

7:30 AM - 7: 45 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

8:00 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

8:33 AM - 9:36 AM IST [ Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

9:54 AM - 10:24 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:42 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

2:00 PM - 2:20 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

2:20 PM-3:08 PM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

Can Indian boxers create history at the Tokyo Olympics?

3:26 PM IST [Men's Superheavy +91 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

Day 2: July 25, Sunday

7:30 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

8:33 AM - 8:48 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69 -75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

9:03 AM - 10:23 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57- 63 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:38 AM- 11:20 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavyweight 75 - 81 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

1:30 PM - 3:33 PM IST [ Women's Flyweight 48 - 51 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

3:48 PM - 5:15 PM IST [ Men's Lightweigth 57-63 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

5:33 PM- 6:05 PM IST [ Men's Lightheavyweight 75-81kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

Every time the naysayers tried to bring me down, the toofan inside me turned them upside-down.

We all have it in us to turn the tide. Toofan ban, aur sab #PalatDe 👍 ✌️ #TasteTheThunder #ThumsUp4India #Tokyo2020 @ThumsUpOfficial pic.twitter.com/15cenpFANT — Vikas Krishan Boxer (@officialvkyadav) July 8, 2021

Day 3: July 26, Monday

7:30 AM - 8:48 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

9:06 AM - 9: 54 AM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:09 AM- 10:21 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54- 57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

1: 30 AM- 2:48 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

3:06 PM - 3:09 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

3:27 AM - 4: 15 AM IST [ Women's Featherweight 54 - 57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

Day 4: July 27, Tuesday

7:30 AM- 8:18 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63 - 69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

8:33 AM - 9:21 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81- 91 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

9:36 AM- 10:08 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64- 69 kh]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

1:30 PM- 2:18 PM IST [Men's Welterweight 63 - 69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

2:33 PM-3:20 PM [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

3:35 PM- 3:53 PM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 32

4:08 PM- 4:15 PM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

Day 5: July 28, Wednesday

7:30 AM - 8:00 AM IST[ Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]

Quarterfinals

8:18 AM - 8:48 AM IST [ Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

9:06 AM- 9:54 AM IST [ Men's Featherwight 52-57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:09 AM- 10:58 AM IST [Men's Lightheavy 75-81 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM [Women's Featherweight 54-57kg]

Quarterfinal

2:00 PM- 2:48 PM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

3:06 PM-4:09 PM IST [ Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

4:27 PM- 5:15 PM IST [Men's Light Heavyweight 75-81 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

Day 6: July 29, Thursday

7:30 AM - 8:18 AM [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

8:23 AM - 9:15 AM IST [ Men's Super Heavyweight + 91 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

9: 30 AM -10:18 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

1:30 PM - 2:18 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

2:33 PM - 3:20 PM [Men's Superheavyweigth +91kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

3:35 PM - 4:25 PM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

Day 7: July 31, Friday

7:30 AM- 8:18 AM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

8:33 AM - 9:06 [ Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]

Quarterfinals

9:23 AM - 9:53 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]

Quarterfinals

9:08 AM- 9:45 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavyweight 75-81kg]

Quarterfinals

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Quarterfinals

Day 8: July 31, Saturday

7:30 AM - 8:18 AM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

8:33 AM - 9:36 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

9:36 AM - 10:09 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Quarterfinals

10:09 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]

Semifinal 1

1:30 PM-2:18 PM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]

2:33 PM- 3:36 PM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Preliminaries - Round of 16

3:51 PM- 4:10 PM IST - [Women's Middleweight 69-75kg]

Quarterfinals

4:10 PM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]

Semifinal 2

Day 9: August 1, Sunday

7:30 AM-8:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Quarterfinals

8:00 AM- 9:03 AM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Quarterfinals

9:03 AM - 9:18 AM IST [Men's Welterweight 63-69kg]

Semifinal 1

9:33 AM- 10:06 AM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Quarterfinals

10:20 AM-10:35 AM IST [ Men's Light Heavy weight 75-81 kg]

Semifinal 1

10:50 AM IST [Men's SuperHeavyweight]

Quarterfinals

1:30 PM-2:00 PM [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Quarterfinals

2:00 PM-2:33 PM [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Quarterfinals

3:38 PM-3: 53 PM [Men's Welterweight 63-69 kg]

Semifinal 2

4:08 PM - 4:51 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Quarterfinals

4:51 PM - 5:06 PM IST [Men's Superheavyweight +91kg]

Quarterfinals

Day 10: August 3, Tuesday

7:30 AM - 8:00 AM IST [ Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]

Quarterfinals

8:00 AM - 8:18 AM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Semifinal 1

8:18 AM- 8:38 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Quarterfinals

8:38 AM- 8:55 AM IST [ Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Semifinal 1

8:55 AM - 9:25 AM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]

Quarterfinals

9:25 AM IST [Women's Featherweight 54-57 kg]

Final

1:30 PM- 2:00 PM IST [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]

Quarterfinals

2:00 PM- 2:30 PM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-51 kg ]

Quarterfinals

2:30 PM -2:48 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Semifinal 2

2:48 PM- 3:20 PM [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Quarterfinals

3:20 - 3:38 PM IST [ Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Semifinal 2

3:38 PM IST [ Men's Welterweight 63-69kg]

Final

Day 11: August 4, Wednesday

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51 kg]

Semifinals

11:00 AM-11: 18 AM IST [Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]

Semifinals

11:18 AM-11:48 AM IST [Men's Super heavyweight +91kg]

Semifinals

11:48 AM IST [Men's Light Heavywight 75kg-81kg]

Final

Day 12: August 5, Thursday

10:30 AM-11:00AM [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]

Semifinals

11:00 AM- 11:33 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]

Semifinals

11:33 AM- 12:08 PM IST [Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Semifinal

12:08 PM IST [Men's Featherweight 52-57 kg]

Final

Day 13: August 6, Friday

10:30 AM- 11:00 AM [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Semifinals

11:05- 11:40 [ Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Semifinals

10:40 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91kg]

Finals

Day 14: August 6, Friday

10:30 AM - 11:02 [Women's Middleweight 69-75kg]

Semifinals

11:02 AM - 11:35 AM IST [Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg]

Semifinals

11:35 AM IST [Men's Heavyweight 81-91 kg]

Finals

Day 15: August 7, Saturday

10:30 AM - 10:45 AM IST [Men's Flyweight 48-52 kg]

Final

10:45 AM - 11:00 AM IST [Women's Flyweight 48-51kg]

Final

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM IST [ Men's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Final

11:15 AM IST [ Women's Welterweight 64-69 kg]

Final

Day 16: August 8, Sunday

10:30 AM - 10:15 AM [Women's Lightweight 57-60 kg]

Final

10:15 AM-10:30 AM IST [ Men's Lightweight 57-63 kg ]

Final

10:45 AM -11:00 AM IST [Women's Middleweight 69-75 kg]

Final

11:00 AM -11:15 AM IST [Men's Super Heavyweight +91 kg]

Final

[Please Note: All the timings are in Indian Standard Time, India is 3:30 minutes behind Japan]

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India boxing team schedule and timings

Edited by Diptanil Roy