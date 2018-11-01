×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

National Boxing Championships: Gaurav, Manish in final; Sachin, Naman fetch bronze 

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Nov 2018, 21:11 IST

Manish Kaushik in action
Manish Kaushik in action

World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) advanced to the finals but former youth world champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) settled for a bronze medal on the penultimate day of the senior men's National Boxing Championships here.

Gaurav, representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), defeated Tamil Nadu's R Madhan 5-0 to make the finals but his teammate Sachin, making his debut at the Nationals, lost to Services Sports Control Board's PL Prasad.

Among other prominent boxers to enter the finals was Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (SSCB), who defeated Tamil Nadu's M Moovendran in the 60kg category semis.

He will be up against Ulaanbaatar Cup gold-medallist Ankush Dahiya (RSPB) after the 20-year-old got the better of Maharashtra's Harivansh Tiwari in his last-four bout.

Another strong Railways contender, Rohit Tokas (64kg), entered the final after his rival, Andhra Pradesh's M Srinivasa, threw in the towel in the very first round of the bout.

However, in the 69kg category, CWG silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra (Haryana) signed off with a bronze after going down 1-4 to RSPB's Dinesh Dagar, who is an India Open silver-medallist.

In another exciting bout, India Open gold-medallist Sanjeet (SSCB) defeated CWG bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar in the heavyweight (91kg) division semifinals. The Services boxer won 3-2.

In the super heavyweight (+91kg), CWG silver-medallist Satish Kumar got a walkover into the finals, where he will face another seasoned pugilist in Jasveer Singh (RSPB).

Jasveer out-classed Maharashtra's Reynold Joseph in the second round of his semifinal clash.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Boxing Championships
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Know your Indian Olympian: 10 things you need to know...
RELATED STORY
Established names get byes on opening day of men's boxing...
RELATED STORY
Favourites assured of medals at boxing nationals
RELATED STORY
Mandeep, Satish among boxers to enter quarters at men's...
RELATED STORY
World Women's Boxing Championships from November 15 in Delhi
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: A look at Vikas Krishan's rise in...
RELATED STORY
Gold for Jyoti, Sarita ends with bronze in Polish boxing...
RELATED STORY
India's boxing challenge over at Youth Olympics
RELATED STORY
Sarita ends with bronze in Polish boxing tourney
RELATED STORY
Asiad gold-medallist Amit Panghal nominated for Arjuna award
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us