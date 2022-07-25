Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022, training stalled eight days before CWG

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain took to social media on Monday (July 25) to highlight the mental harassment she has been undergoing due to limitations ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Lovlina said she was constantly getting harassed due to the removal of her coaches who have helped her win an Olympic medal.

“It is with great sadness that I am informing that I have been experiencing a lot of harassment due to the removal of my coaches. Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics have been removed from my training process and competitions. My training is constantly getting interrupted. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee," she wrote.

Lovlina Borgohain hoping to get entry into CWG Village for coaches

Lovlina added that these adverse situations have stalled her training ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, scheduled to commence on July 28.

She added that despite several requests, her second coach has also been denied entry into the CWG Village and sent back to India.

"Both my coaches have had to request a thousand times to be included even in training camps. They will only be included at the last moment. At the moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village.

"She hasn’t gotten entry and my training has stalled eight days before the Games. My other coach has also been sent back to India, despite me requesting multiple times. I don’t understand how I am supposed to focus on my game,” she wrote.

The Assam-born athlete hopes that the politics played out off the field will not hamper her on-field heroics and hopes to wade through the tide and win a Commonwealth Games medal for India.

"This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don’t want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games either. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," Lovlina Borgohain concluded.

Indian boxing contingent for CWG 2022

The following pugilists will be representing India at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

