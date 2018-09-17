Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mary Kom's trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach

PTI
NEWS
News
15   //    17 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST

<p>

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Former national champion Chhote Lal Yadav, who is currently the assistant coach for Indian women boxers, has become a two-star coach in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) after clearing the certification course.

Yadav, a three-time national champion and an Asian Championships quarterfinalist, cleared the exam conducted in July in Amman, Jordan.

The former boxer from Uttar Pradesh is the personal trainer of five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist M C Mary Kom, who has claimed three gold medals in various international events this year alone.

"Mr Chhote Lal Yadav has successfully completed the course and passed the examination. I look forward to his continuous dedication and support," AIBA Executive Director Tom Virgets said in a letter addressed to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh.

The 31-year-old Yadav, who is a Subedar in the Indian Army, is a coaching diploma holder from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. He had topped the 2014-15 batch.

The former boxer's career highlights also include a South Asian Games gold medal and the junior Asian top honours.

"My life has always revolved around boxing. I have tried to do my job with utmost sincerity and I am thankful to god for the results. Mary Kom trusted me with the responsibility of overseeing her training in 2014 and I am glad it has been a good partnership," he told PTI.

The AIBA two-star course is a seven-day programme, which follows the one-star level. The coaches are upgraded on the basis of an examination and it makes them eligible to be seconds at all AIBA-affiliated events.

