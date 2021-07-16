WATCH: AR Rahman composes India's cheer song 'Hindustani Way' for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Music maestro AR Rahman has teamed up with singer Ananya Birla to create yet another masterpiece, this time for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo created a cheer song titled “Hindustani Way” for Indian sports personalities.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the Tokyo Olympics song on Wednesday in a virtual event. Rahman composed the music, while Birla lent her melodic voice to it.

Anurag Thakur expressed his delight at the song and congratulated the artists for coming together during these trying times and executing the project with full passion.

Thakur said:

“I thank AR Rahman and Ananya Birla for taking this initiative. They did this song with a lot of passion and it also takes a lot of compassion to execute this during the Covid 19 pandemic, when it was not easy for them to collaborate. You took all the interest and initiative to come up with this song for Team India and cheer for India. I request everyone to share this song as much as you can."

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik also praised the song and said it was a perfect score to amplify PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call of cheering in every possible way for the Tokyo-bound athletes.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiated the #Cheer4India campaign for our Tokyo-bound athletes. The country came forward wholeheartedly to show support and solidarity for this clarion call. I thank the maestro AR Rahman and Youth icon Ananya Birla to come up with this amazing production,” said Shri Pramanik during the virtual meet.

Meanwhile, singer Mohit Chauhan composed India's official theme song for the Tokyo Olympics. Titled 'Tu Thaan Ley', for encouraging India's Tokyo Olympic contingent, the song was launched on the occasion of Olympic Day.

India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India will field 119 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Out of these, 67 are male, while 52 are female with the average age of the Indian team being 26.999 years.

Edited by Diptanil Roy