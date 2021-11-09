Boxing: Arundhati Choudhary moves Delhi HC against BFI, says president Ajay Singh ignoring calls

National champion Arundhati Choudhary has decided to move the Delhi High Court against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) seeking to represent India in the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul next month.

The Rajasthan boxer had requested a trial against Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain in the 70kg which was denied by BFI.

The federation had given Lovlina an automatic berth in the weight category after her medal-winning performance in Tokyo. The Assamese boxer skipped the senior nationals last month, where Arundhati Choudhary clinched the title in 70kg division.

BFI had announced that gold medallists in all weight categories except Lovlina’s bracket will represent India at the world championships. Arundhati Choudhary, however, claimed that BFI president Ajay Singh assured her of a trial if she wins a gold medal in Hisar.

The reigning youth world champion contends that by virtue of winning the national title, she should be given a shot to challenge Lovlina.

On November 4, Arundhati Choudhary had written to BFI president Ajay Singh asking for a trial in the 70kg bracket. She argued that the Olympic medallist has been out of practice since the Tokyo Games, and that she deserves a “fair chance” to prove her mettle.

“BFI has rejected my request, so now I have no choice but to move the court for justice. They lied to me of giving an opportunity if I win gold. Now, they are giving excuses. It is just unfair to me,” Arundhati Choudhary told Sportskeeda.

She claimed that the BFI president and general secretary were not even responding to her messages and calls despite multiple attempts.

“I have tried talking to both of them so many times. Ajay sir does not pick up my phone or just disconnects my calls. As for general secretary Hemanta (Kalinta), he is just ignoring me. This is not a way to treat an athlete,” Arundhati Choudhary added.

Arundhati Choudhary gets Mary Kom’s support

Veteran pugilist MC Mary Kom has extended her support to Arundhati Choudhary. She tried talking to BFI to convince them to give the Kota-based boxer a chance. However, BFI claimed that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports Ministry are not giving permission for it.

Arundhati Choudhary, who has already been dubbed one of the upcoming boxers, was amongst the few pugilists who were part of the exposure camps before the Olympics. She was also Lovlina’s sparring partner in Italy, and claimed she had beaten the Assam wrestler a few times during training..

In her letter to Ajay Singh, Arundhati Choudhary wrote that Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, was also asked to take a selection trial before the Olympic qualifiers. She was challenged by Nikhat Zareen, who had sought a trial in the 51kg weight category.

Mary Kom defeated the Hyderabad boxer in a charged-up atmosphere

“Sir, even in the past also great boxer Mary Kom had given trial though she is a great boxer from India and having maximum medals including Olympic and world championships (sic.). The very basic of sports is the concept of fairplay and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time. Even Olympic gold medallist have to fight again to qualify to represent the country,” she wrote.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what the resolution will be for this issue.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra