Asian Boxing Championships: Event timings, final lineup and live streaming details

The finals of the Asian Boxing Championships will be held in Dubai on Sunday and Monday. The event is being jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the UAE Boxing Federation.

The Asian Championships will help India's Tokyo Olympic medal hopefuls gauge their level against the continent's best ahead of the mega quadrennial event.

Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in their respective weight categories.

India is now assured of at least six silver medals from the Asian Boxing Championships, with four women already having made their way into the finals earlier on Thursday.

With 15 confirmed medals, the Indian contingent also achieved their highest medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 13 (two gold, four silver and seven bronze) in the 2019 edition in Bangkok.

Indian men's finals lineup at Asian Boxing Championships

Defending champion Amit Panghal will face reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Monday.

Shiva Thapa will square off against second seed and 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia.

Sanjeet (91kg) will face five-time Asian Championships medallist and Rio Olympic silver medallist Vassiliy Levit.

Indian women's finals lineup at Asian Boxing Championships

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) will face Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan.

Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) will be up against Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan. Pooja (75 kg) will square off against Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan while Anupama (81+kg) will face Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan.

Event timings of women’s matches at the Asian Boxing Championships

Sunday, May 30 2021

Women’s finals start at 6.00 PM local time

Light fly 48 kg: Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) vs Alua Balkibekova (KAZ)

Fly 51 kg: MC Mary Kom (IND) vs Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ)

Bantam 54kg: Dina Zholaman (KAZ) vs Sitora Shogdarova (UZB)

Feather 57 kg: Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) vs Sitora Turdibekova (UZB)

Light 60 kg: Huswatun Hasanah (INA) vs Rimma Volossenko (KAZ)

Light Welter 64 kg: Milana Safronova (KAZ) vs Lalbuatsaihi (IND)

Welter 69 kg: Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) vs Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB)

Middle 75 kg: Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) vs Pooja Rani (IND)

Light Heavy 81 kg: Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) vs Fariza Sholtay (KAZ)

Heavy 81+ kg: Anupama (IND) vs Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ)

Event timings of men’s matches at the Asian Boxing Championships

Monday, May 31 2021

Men’s finals start at 6.00 PM local time

Light fly 49 kg: Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) vs Daniyal Sabit (KAZ)

Fly 52 kg: Amit Panghal (IND) vs Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB)

Bantam 56 kg: Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) vs Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MNG)

Light 60 kg: Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MNG) vs Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI)

Light Welter 64 kg: Shiva Thapa (IND) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MNG)

Welter 69 kg: Baturov Bobo-Usmon (UZB) vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

Middle 75 kg: Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) vs Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ)

Light Heavy 81 kg: Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) vs Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB)

Heavy 91 kg: Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) vs Sanjeet (IND)

Super Heavy 91+ kg: Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ)

Where to watch the Asian Boxing Championships

The Asian Boxing Championships will be live-streamed on AIBA’s YouTube channel.

Women’s finals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6-c29_NqgI

Men’s finals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJH3SDm7ehg