Boxing: Indian Women's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco is set to return to Italy

Indian Women's Boxing's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco is headed back to Italy. Bergamasco waited for over a month for a decision from the national federation regarding queries on whether he would be "retained."

Bergamasco's contract officially ends on Wednesday. He joined the Indian team in 2017. The 50-year-old will depart for his home base Assisi on Thursday after receiving no clarity regarding his contract extension.

Bergamasco has been exhausted and stressed after getting no response from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Raffaele Bergamasco, while talking to the media, said:

"I will go home now. I will wait for the BFI to respond to me in the next two weeks on my status before the women's national championship happens in mid-October. I am very stressed and in a bad situation," he said. "If they call me, I will come back on October 15 before the Nationals and if they don't, then I will decide what to do next. I will send an e-mail like I have been doing. I have no bitterness, I just want some communication," said Director Raffaele Bergamasco.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) got in touch with the director after he sent out several e-mails seeking clarity over his status.

"The SAI got back to me and told me that they are waiting for the BFI to take a call and cannot say anything beyond that. I have been in my room at the Indira Gandhi Stadium for the last one month and I think I need to go back to my family," said Bergamasco.

Rafaelle Bergamasco had sought clarity over contract extension

Earlier, Indian women’s boxing director Rafaelle Bergamasco had sought more clarity on his tenure after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recommended only a three-month contract extension. He also expressed the importance of planning and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rafaelle Bergamasco coached boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India, during its recent executive committee meeting, decided to extend both foreign coaches' tenure. Santiago Nieva is the high performance director of the men’s team and Rafaelle Bergamasco is India women’s boxing high performance director. Their tenures were extended for three months and to review their performance after the world championships.

Both Bergamasco and Nieva have expressed their desire to continue despite the current uncertainty.

The federation recently hinted that there could be an overhaul of the coaching staff for both men and women as there is "dissatisfaction" with the Tokyo Olympics performance. India sent its biggest ever boxing contingent - five men and four women - to Tokyo.

According to reports, the Boxing Federation of India is yet to submit a report to SAI on its Tokyo Olympics performance review. The Federation will come to a conclusion after the assessment report is submitted by September 30.

