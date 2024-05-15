Elorda Cup 2024: Abhishek Yadav moves to the semi-finals; India confirms 4 medals

Indian boxers continued their good form on the third day of the ongoing Elorda Cup 2024, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan. Abhishek Yadav’s dominating performance propelled India to confirm a fourth medal in the ongoing competition on Wednesday, May 15.

On Tuesday, May 14, Gaurav Chauhan, in the 92+ kg category, was the first to confirm a medal for India. Later on Day 2, Manisha, in the 60 kg category, and Monika, in the 81+ kg category, also confirmed medals.

Moving to the details of Abhishek Yadav’s performance on Day 3, he displayed his sheer skills throughout his bout as he dominated the opponent and home favorite Seitzhan, securing a win by 5-0 in the 67 kg quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals.

Moving forward to other bouts’ details, Pawan Bartwal, in the 54 kg category, and Kavinder Singh Bisht, in the 57 kg category, suffered defeats in their respective quarter-final encounters.

Pawan suffered a loss at the hands of Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan by 1-4 while Kavinder Singh lost to Mirazbek Mirzahalilov from Uzbekistan with a knockout decision.

Furthermore, Varinder Singh, in the 60 kg category, and Hitesh, in the 71 kg category, suffered identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov, respectively.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi, in the 48 kg category, Anamika, in the 50 kg category, Nikhat Zareen, in the 52 kg category, Sonu, in the 63 kg category, Manju Bamboriya, in the 66 kg category, and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal, in the 70 kg category, will compete in the semi-finals on Thursday, May 16. The finals of the Elorda Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, May 18.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 21-member squad for the ongoing Elorda Cup 2024. The tournament witnesses participants from Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

Elorda Cup 2024: Day 3 Results (Indian boxers only)

Abhishek Yadav beat Rakhat Seitzhan by 5-0

Pawan Bartwal lost to Kabdeshov Timur by 1-4

Kavinder Singh Bisht lost to Mirazbek Mirzahalilov (KO)

Varinder Singh lost to Temirzhanov Serik by 0-5

Hitesh lost to Aslanbek Shymbergenov 0-5