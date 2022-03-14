Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen secure 2022 Asian Games berth

2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen have qualified for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China. Both pugilists confirmed their spots in the Indian contingent for the Asiad after winning their selection trial finals on Monday.

Borgohain clinched the 69 kg spot after outweighing Railways' boxer Pooja while Zareen outpunched the 2019 World Championships Manju Rani to secure selection in the 51 kg division in the trials held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Zareen, talking about the qualification told PTI:

"I am exhausted because I haven't been able to get a break since Strandja. But I am so glad that the hard work is paying off. For now, just looking forward to a good meal after maintaining weight for so long."

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, having been India's torchbearer on the international stage for decades, will skip the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and the 2022 Asian Games.

Speaking to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), MC Mary Kom said:

"I would like to withdraw to give an opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only."

The trials for the Commonwealth Games are due to be held in June. The men's trials for both Asiad and CWG will be held in May.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are scheduled to take place between May 6-21 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Birmingham CWG is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8 while the Asian Games will be held from September 10-25 this year.

Indian women's team for 2022 Asian Games

There were other Indian (women's) pugilists who secured qualification for the 2022 Asian Games:

In the 57 kg division, Manisha won her trial bouts to make the cut for both the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and Asian Games. Meanwhile, Jaismine (60 kg) and Saweety Boora (75 kg), also ensured twin selections for the upcoming mega-events.

Indian women's team for Asian Games:

Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), Manisha (57 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Saweety Boora (75 kg).

