Lovlina Borgohain attends CII Global Sports Summit, says scientific approach will help India become a sporting powerhouse

2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain spoke about the need for Indian athletes to take a scientific approach while training to win medals at all major events, including the Olympics.

Borgohain, while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Global Sports Summit 'Scorecard 2022', discussed ways that India can make major advancements in sports. According to Borgohain, this will require a convergence of sports, investment and technology.

During a press release, Borgohain said:

"I believe there is a lot of talent in India and Indian athletes are the most hardworking in the world. I feel that the training system needs to be totally scientific for us to win more medals."

The 24-year-old further added:

"In the past few years, we have developed a lot and scientific training has also started but we need to implement it right from the grassroots level. The government of India is doing a lot for sports these days."

"Sports should become a regular subject in school" - Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a berth in the Indian women’s boxing squad for the 2022 Asian Games, feels that sports should become a regular subject in school. Borgohain said:

"Sports should become a regular subject in school right from the early days till graduation and sports science should be the key."

The Indian pugilist, who recently qualified for the World Championships and Asian Games, also spoke about wanting to inspire the next generation of athletes. She said:

"Every time I step into the ring, I feel I have the responsibility of winning and making my nation proud. I want to inspire the next generation and help them as I can understand them and relate with the problems they face. My message to them is to not get bogged down after setbacks as it is a long road to success which needs a lot of patience."

