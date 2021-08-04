Lovlina Borgohain goes down against Busenaz Surmeneli in boxing semifinals, assured of bronze medal

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost the women's welter (64-69 kg) semifinal match against 2019 world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkery at Olympics 2021. Lovlina Borgohain was completely outboxed by Busenaz Surmeneli.

Lovlina Borgohain started slowly after the start bell of round 1. Busenaz Surmeneli capitalized on her opponent's slow start and landed heavy punches and jabs on Lovlina Borgohain.

Busenaz Surmeneli's experience showed as she cornered Lovlina Borgohain and kept landing punches. Lovlina Borgohain found it difficult to counterattack and lost the first round.

Lovlina Borgohain's inexperience showed in the second round. The Indian boxer received multiple warnings from the referee and landed two blows on Busenaz Surmeneli after the referee had called 'Stop'.

Lovlina Borgohain was again on the receiving end of Busenaz Surmeneli's heavy punches. Lovlina Borgohain lost in the second round as well. Things only got tougher for the Indian boxer as a point was deducted from her score for her indiscipline in the ring.

The result of the match was a forgone conclusion even before the start of the third and final round. Buoyed by her show in the first two rounds, Busenaz Surmeneli attacked more.

Such was Busenaz Surmeneli's attack on Lovlina Borgohain that the Indian boxer received two mandoatory counts of eight from the referee, once in round 2 and once in round 3. Busenaz Surmeneli won the third round as well.

After winning all three rounds, Busenaz Surmeneli was declared as winner via an unnanimous decision.

Lovlina Borgohain will walk away from the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal. In boxing, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals. Lovlina Borgohain is the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom to win a medal at the Olympics.

