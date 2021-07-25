Olympics 2021: Mary Kom next boxing match [July 29] schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Olympic bronze medalist and six-time world champion Mary Kom opened her Olympic 2021 campaign in style as she defeated Miguelina Hernandez of the Dominican Republic in Round of 32 in the women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category. Mary Kom won her bout via a 4-1 split decision. The win takes Mary Kom into Round of 16.

Here is all you need to know about Mary Kom's next match:

Who will be Mary Kom's next opponent?

Mary Kom's next bout is against Columbia's Ingrit Valencia. The Columbian boxer won a bronze medal in the women's flyweight category at Rio Olympics 2016.

When is Mary Kom's next match?

Mary Kom's next match is scheduled on July 29.

What time is Mary Kom's next match?

According to the Olympics' official website, the match between Mary Kom and Ingrit Valencia has been scheduled at around 7:06 PM Japan Time or around 10: 35 PM IST.

Where to watch Mary Kom's next match?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Mary Kom's next match could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action on the Sony LIV app.

Mary Kom is one of India's leading contenders to win a medal. Tokyo 2020 will be Mary Kom's final Olympic Games. She became the first Indian woman to win a boxing medal when she won bronze at the London Olympics.

