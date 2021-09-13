Boxing director Rafaelle Bergamasco seeks clarity from BFI regarding his tenure extension

Indian women’s boxing director Rafaelle Bergamasco has sought more clarity on his tenure after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recommended only a three-month contract extension.

Rafaelle Bergamasco, coached by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India, during its recent executive committee meeting, decided to extend both foreign coaches' tenure. Santiago Nieva is the high performance director of the men’s team and Rafaelle Bergamasco is India women’s boxing high performance director. Their tenures were extended for three months and to review their performance after the world championships.

Both Bergamasco and Nieva introduced major changes in training—tactics, strength and endurance. However, women's boxing director Rafaelle Bergamasco's contract with the BFI comes to an end this month.

Bergamasco coached Italy’s elite men’s and women’s teams. He took over the Indian women’s team in 2017. The women boxers enjoyed a lot of success in major world events under Bergamasco. They bagged four medals at the world championships. Under his coaching, a record four women—out of five weight categories—made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

Rafaelle Bergamasco seeks clarity over his contract with the women's team:

Bergamasco sought clarity over his contract extension with the women's team. He also expressed the importance of planning and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bergamasco, while talking to the media, said:

“I would like to have more clarity on my contract as soon as possible. I will speak to the BFI president (Ajay Singh) on the issue. “The planning and preparation for the next Olympics (2024 Paris) should begin immediately because we do not have much time,” said Bergamasco.

With less than three years in hand for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it will be a tricky one for the boxers and coaches. BFI, considering the Summer Games, wanted to review the coaching staff of the boxers. India has sent its largest boxing contingent comprising of nine boxers for the Tokyo Olympics. BFI had hoped for at least two medals but could manage only one medal in Tokyo

BFI official spoke about their expectations from the boxers at the Tokyo Olympics

A BFI official said:

“We have not been lacking as far as resources are concerned. The government has spent huge amount of money to prepare the boxers, send teams abroad even during the pandemic and provide them with the best of facilities. So, we were hoping to win more than one medal. We need to review everything, where we lacked and what is the way forward."

BFI wants to hold the men’s and women’s nationals before the worlds. The men’s nationals will be held this week at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka. The women’s competition will be held in October.

“The foreign coaches have not given their consent yet for a three-month contract extension. We will speak to them during the senior nationals,” said the BFI official.

The men’s tournament will be held from October 26 to November 6 in Belgrade, Serbia. The date and venue for the Women's tournament is yet to be announced.

