"This is the worst Olympics": Mary Kom slams judges for pre-quarter final exit

Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has slammed the judges from her women's flyweight pre-quarter-final bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia for biased scoring and judging that led to her exit from Olympics 2021.

The Indian boxer, after losing the first round 4-1, won the second and third rounds 3-2. Despite this, she ended up losing the match, as Valencia was ahead on total points. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Abhijeet Deshmukh in Tokyo, Mary Kom said:

"This is the worst decision made, I don't know what's wrong with the judges?"

Mary Kom further complained that she was not being allowed to challenge the decision of the judges and file an appeal. She said:

"I still can’t believe! I still can’t believe what is going on! But I don’t know what to do. We can’t [file] any [appeal], we can’t do any protest also. They have already said in the beginning that no protest, no decision change [will be allowed]. So, what can I do?"

A boxing match is presided over by a panel of 5 judges. These judges award points to the boxers on the basis of their technique, skill and overall dominance in a particular round. The more dominant boxer gets 10 points and wins the round, while the other gets between 7 to 9 points.

It is possible for judges to differ in their opinion as to who was the more dominant boxer. At the end of the three rounds, the points given by each judge add up, and the boxer who more judges think dominated, wins the match. This is called a split decision.

Was Mary Kom unfairly handed a defeat?

Mary Kom won the last two rounds, as 3 out of the 5 judges were of the opinion that she won the round. However, when the overall scores were added up, Valencia ended up winning the match.

These were the scores in Mary Kom's bout

Mary Kom feels hard done by the decision which ended her Tokyo Olympics campaign. She said that her experience at the Summer Games has not been a pleasant one. She even added that these have been the worst Olympic games that she has been a part of. Mary Kom said:

"I think so far because of the pandemic and because of the corona [virus], this is the worst. The organizers and everyone [else] are very rude. They don’t cooperate even with the media [or anyone else]."

The 39-year-old pugilist is in the twilight of her career. Many experts believe that this was the last Olympic appearance for the six-time world champion. On her career plans after the Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom said:

"I still have two years left to fight, so [I] will target CWG and Asian Games. [I] Will see if an Olympic request is possible."

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist was one of the favorites to win a podium place in her weight category this year. After her exit from the Summer Games, only four Indian boxers remain in contention for medals.

