"Thought I had won the bout": Surprised Mary Kom learns about match defeat from Kiren Rijiju's tweet

Indian boxer MC Mary Kom received a shock when she learned that she had been knocked out of Olympics 2021. This came after she lost her round of 16 bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in a 3-2 split decision by the panel of judges in the women's flyweight category.

At the end of the three rounds, Mary Kom was under the impression that she had won the bout, as she had managed to win two of the three rounds. While Ingrit won the first round 4-1, Mary Kom won the second and third rounds 3-2 each.

However, much to the disappointment of the Indian boxer, Ingrit Valencia advanced to the next round as she scored more when the judges' tallies were totalled.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Abhijit Deshmukh after the interview, Mary Kom expressed her frustration and disappointment.

Sharing how she found out that she lost the match, Mary Kom said:

"Inside the ring – [I thought] the decision [the judges] declared was a win by me. Then I came out and gave an interview and I still thought I [had] won, I didn’t realize I had lost. They took me for the doping [test], there also I didn’t realize [that I had lost]. Chote [her coach] was with me and he told me that you are a winner. He had a conversation with me that you are a winner [and told me] don’t worry about the decision. [I asked] what do you mean? [I said] I was won [He replied] No you lost [the bout] 3-2. And [then] I checked my phone and I got a notification about Kiren Rijiju sir’s tweet. And [I said] oh my god! It was shocking!

Mary Kom unhappy with judges

Here is the video, Mary kom completely shocked that she has not won. @MangteC speaking exclusively to @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/aVi5aGy5ER — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) July 29, 2021

Speaking about her disappointment with how the judges called the game, Mary Kom added:

"[The fight was] Not too close also. See, [in] the first round I don’t know why the score was 4-1 because there was no fighting. There were no punches. The second and third rounds, I won. I won two rounds and only one was given to the opponent. Then how [can] she win the match? Two rounds are mine, I should win! Why should they give it to her? [I am] Very disappointed. I don’t know what to say. I am sure [everyone] has seen the match and know who should be the winner. I still think I should be the winner. I don’t understand why the decision was given to her.

Mary Kom was not allowed to file an appeal against the decision of the judges. She, however, plans to raise the issue with the IOC and AIBA. She said:

"“I will definitely [appeal] after some time. Now, I don’t think is the right time. [Right now] I’m hurt. I am unable to control myself after realizing that I have not won. I am also a member of a task force. I gave the suggestion to all the members of the task force when I was in the [IOC] meeting - to have free and fair judges for all big matches. I have always told this to the committee. I don’t know why they’ve given such an unfair judgement for me. So, maybe, I will give my resignation to the task force and not be a part of it any more. There’s no point in giving suggestions.”

The Indian boxer has likely never gone through such an experience in the past. It was a disappointing end to what could be the last Olympic appearance for the six-time world champion. Mary Kom still has a year left to compete, according to AIBA rules, and she plans to prepare for the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games during that time.

