Mary Kom, nine other pugilists to train at ASI Pune ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Six-time world champion and Tokyo Olympic-bound MC Mary Kom (51kg) is among 10 Indian boxers who have been named for the elite national camp to be held at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who have also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, are on the list as well.

The decision comes after the camp in Delhi had to be called off due to COVID-19 cases among athletes and support staff. Meanwhile, Pooja Rani (75kg), who also booked a berth at the Tokyo Olympics, will continue her training in Bellary.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the national camp which will run until the end of July. Each of the boxers will be provided with two sparring partners and will be placed in three separate groups to ensure there is minimal infection rate.

Chhote Lal Yadav, who is Mary Kom’s coach, won’t be joining the camp immediately as he is recovering from the deadly virus contracted last month. Yadav is expected to join the camp with a negative COVID report in the next few days.

“I am leaving today, looking forward to it. Chhote will come in a while so it will be fine. I hope to get vaccinated also during my time there,” Mary Kom was quoted as saying to PTI.

“The training was thrown haywire after the suspension of Delhi camp but, hopefully, it will now get back on track. I might even train with the male boxers who are there at ASI. I routinely train like that to be in good shape,” she said.

Raffaele Bergamasco, Md Ali Qamar to join camp later

Women’s boxing High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco and head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar tested positive for the virus in April.

Both have recovered fully but won’t be joining the camp in Pune immediately. While Italian Bergamasco is currently attending a personal engagement in his country, Ali Qamar has isolated himself at his Kolkata home post-recovery.

With less than 80 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian boxers will only get the Asian Championships in Dubai, scheduled from May 21-31, as the last event to fine-tune their skills ahead of the big-ticket event.

The Asian meet was to be held in Delhi but a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the city prompted organizers to shift the event to the UAE.