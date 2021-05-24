Watch: Mary Kom trains hard in Dubai ahead of Asian Boxing Championships

Mary Kom is an inspiration to many in India irrespective of gender and age. A six-time world boxing champion, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and mother of four is still going strong at 38 with the aim of achieving more.

While Mary Kom has set sights on her second Olympic medal in Tokyo, she is also one of the favorites for the 51kg gold at the Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai this week.

Ahead of her bout, the legend is putting in the hard yards in her training sessions. In a Twitter video posted on Monday, Mary Kom is seen working on her strength and agility. She throws a medicine ball into the distance and runs to collect it before repeating the cycle from the other end.

“Work hard..Play hard. I may not be the best but watch me improved,” Mary Kom captioned the video.

Work hard..Play hard. I may not be the best but watch me improved. pic.twitter.com/MKLKzhpWRJ — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 24, 2021

Mary Kom assured of a medal at Asian Championships

Returning to international action for the first time in a year, Mary Kom clinched a bronze medal at the Boxam International meet in March. She will now aim to bring that form into the continental championships, which is the Indian contingent's last preparatory event before heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to a smaller number of participants in the draw, Mary Kom and several others have made it to the semifinals of the Asian meet and are assured of a medal.

Here I go again..Excellent training atmosphere in Army Sports Institute, Pune #armysportsinstitute pic.twitter.com/niQrxOH8ul — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 15, 2021

Ahead of the Asian Championships, Mary Kom had been training in New Delhi before a COVID-19 bio-bubble breach made it impossible to continue practicing there. She, along with several other Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers, were then shifted to the Army Sports Institute in Pune, where the boxing icon also took her first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.