Olympics 2021: Why Satish Kumar lost his quarterfinal bout to Bakhodir Jalolov 

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Satish Kumar crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Sunday (August 1). He was comprehensively beaten 0-5 by world and Asian champion Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the +91kg quarterfinals.

Satish had sustained a deep cut on the chin and right eye in his earlier round. Despite that, he put in a good account of himself against a boxer who was better than him in all aspects.

With Satish Kumar's defeat, Lovlina Borgohain is now the last Indian boxer standing in Tokyo. She will face reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the semifinals of 69kg on August 4.

As Satish Kumar bows out, here are three reasons that contributed to his loss:

#1 Bakhodir Jalolov proved to be more clever in the first round

Satish Kumar was up against a formidable opponent in Bakhodir Jalolov, who was not only the reigning world champion, but had also won gold in the last three editions of the Asian Championships. The Uzbek had the power, size, height and speed advantage over the Indian.

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against Satish Kumar, the two-time Asian Championships bronze medalist still went for it right from the start. Satish kept looking for an opening while landing good punches.

The Uzbek was clearly still warming up and gauging his opponent. It was towards the closing stages of the opening round that he showed his class. A left hand from Jalolov landed straight on the Indian's face. The punches and body blows continued as Jalolov used his intelligence and guile to first lure the opponent and then dominate him.

There was no doubt as to who the better boxer was as all five judges voted in the Uzbek's favor.

#2 Jalolov was more proactive in the second round

💔



Representing 🇮🇳 in Heavyweight for the 1st time @satishyadavbox puts up brave fight against 2019 world championships 🥇medalist, Asian champion 🇺🇿's Bakhodir J but goes down 0-5 in Quarter finals of @Tokyo2020#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rX0883ZtLj — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 1, 2021

Jalolov was careful not to let Satish Kumar get any opening in the initial stages of the second round. He was more proactive right from the start and kept relentlessly going for his jabs.

After the initial onslaught, when the Uzbek calmed down momentarily, Satish got his chance and looked desperate. However, Jalolov cleverly moved away and the Indian could never find his target. Jalolov's right-handed jabs and combination punches towards the end of the round sealed Satish Kumar's fate.

Once again, the second round too went in favor of the Uzbek by a unanimous decision.

#3 Superb defense from Jalolov didn't give Satish Kumar any chance in the final round

Bakhodir Jalolov celebrates his Olympics 2020 win over Satish Kumar

Satish Kumar stormed out of the blocks in the third round, showing his intent. He was ready to take more risks. But Jalolov read his mind and smartly maintained distance. The superb defense from the Uzbek never let Satish Kumar come anywhere near Jalolov and snuffed out whatever little chance he fancied.

Satish Kumar also sustained a punch on the cut that he had suffered in the earlier round and needed medical attention. It was overall a courageous effort from the Indian despite being the underdog.

