Russian star boxer Beliakova eyes gold at Women's World Championships

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Nov 2018, 15:51 IST

Boxing - Day 11: Baku 2015 - 1st European Games
Boxing - Day 11: Baku 2015 - 1st European Games

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Having finished second best in the last edition, Rio Olympics bronze medallist boxer Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia wants to go one step further and claim a gold in the AIBA Women's World Championships to be held here from November 15 to 25.

Beliakova, who won a bronze in the lightweight 57kg category in Rio Olympics, had to settle for silver in the last World Championships two years back in Astana, Kazakhstan.

But the Russian boxer said this year she is in no mood to settle for anything less than the yellow metal.

"I want to take gold back home this time. There won't be any compromise on the colour of the medal after coming so close in my World Championships debut in Kazakhstan," Beliakova said.

"I am fully prepared for the goal I have set for myself."

The Russian boxing contingent arrived here last night for the event but Beliakova said it won't be a problem to acclimatise with the conditions here.

"I don't think we will have any problem (getting used to the adverse weather conditions here). Everything is fine here and we are best prepared for the event," Beliakova said.

Beliakova said boxing happened by chance to her and now the sport has become an integral part of her life.

"I never dreamt of becoming a boxer. I loved adventure sport from childhood and did some sport like skiing, climbing. But I started boxing only after I met a coach, who invited me to try my hand in boxing and I started loving it," she said.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
