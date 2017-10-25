Shiva, Devendro win opening bouts in National Boxing C'ships

Shiva is representing Assam in the Championships, having claimed the gold medal for the state in the last edition of the event.

by PTI News 25 Oct 2017, 21:04 IST

Visakhapatnam, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiva Thapa and L Devendro Singh advanced to the second round as established names made winning starts at the National men's Boxing Championships here today.

Shiva, a former World Championships bronze-winner and three-time Asian Championships medallist, sailed past Tripura's Naveen Kumar in his opening bout of the lightweight (60kg) category.

Devendro, a Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships silver-medallist, got the better of Arunachal Pradesh's Kumar Beyong in his first-round contest of the flyweight (52kg) category.

The Manipuri, who won a silver medal in the previous edition for his home state, however, sustained a cut above his eye during the bout.

Three-time King's Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar, competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), defeated H P Kumar Meitei of Manipur in the first round of the light flyweight (49kg) division.

Over 300 boxers from 37 states and sports promotion boards are competing in the championships.

Results:

49kg: Phurba Sherpa (SKM) bt Nikhil Raj (KER) 4-1; Neeraj Swami (DEL) bt Parveen Kumar (UP) 5-0; Pardeep Sharma (J&K) bt Deepak (SSCB) KO; Faijan Ansari (GUJ) bt Deepak Kumar (KAR) 4;1; NT Lalbiakkima (MIZ) bt Godak Ram (ARU) 5-0; S Chalapathi (TN) bt Pankaj Saini (AIP) WO; Karan Rupini (TRI) bt Ram Majhi (ORI) WO; Harish (HAR) bt Ninesing Kharlor (MEG) 5-0; B Deepak (TEL) bt Rishi Kumar (RAJ) 5-0; Vipin Kumar (CHD) bt Vinod Kumar (CHT) 5-0; Ramesh Kumar (BIH) bt Thoiba (NAG) 4-1; K Shyam Kumar (RSPB) bt HP Kumar (MAN) 5-0; Himanshu Sharma (PUN) bt Anup Prasad (GOA) RSC 3rd; K Karthik (AP) bt Shivaji More (MAH) 3-2.

52kg: Laldinwaima (MIZ) bt Umesh Chavan (GOA) (4-0); Gaurav Solanki (SSCB) bt Chetan Singh (RAJ) 5-0; Salman Sheikh (RSPB) bt Anil Rokka (MP) 5-0; Vijay Arora (JHA) bt P Appala Raju (AP) 5-0; L. Devendra Singh (MAN) bt Kumar Beyong (ARU) 5-0; Vinod Tanwar (HAR) bt Arvind Kumar (UTK) 5-0; Athul raj (KER) bt Kalai Selvan (POND) 4-1; Deepak (CHD) bt Manjit Kr. Shaw (WB) 4-0; Raja Sinha (KAR) bt Aditya Kumar (BIH) WO;

56kg: Joyce (KAR) bt Tahir Shaikh (GUJ); Sukraj Rai (SKM) bt Atul Davas (3-2)