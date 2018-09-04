Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
To prepare for Olympics, I need to switch to Pro boxing: Vikas Krishan

PTI
NEWS
News
39   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:11 IST

Enter caption

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) His dream of clinching a second Asiad gold cut short by an injury, Indian boxer Vikas Krishan today hinted that he will switch to professional boxing in order to prepare for an elusive Olympic medal at 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Haryana boxer, who had won a bronze at Jakarta after failing to turn up for the semi-final contest due to a cut above his eye suffered during an earlier bout.

"Sometimes luck doesn't favour you and you miss out. I wanted a gold but due to the eye injury I couldn't. I really want to win a medal at Olympics now and I don't want to leave it to the draw or the level of competition. So I want to train accordingly," Vikas told PTI, his eyes still swollen.

However, the three-time Asiad medallist feels that in order to become a medal contender for Tokyo Games, he will need to switch to the professional circuit.

"That sort of preparation (for Olympics) can only happen in professional boxing and not in amateur. So I want to switch to professional boxing. I don't want to leave anything to chance," said Vikas.

He said that he will be meeting BFI president Ajay Singh to discuss his intended career move.

"I will meet the (BFI) president and also discuss with my coach about professional career and accordingly will take a call soon."

Vikas said he will take a break for a couple of months after a hectic season, where he competed at Commonwealth games and Asian games.

"It has been a very stressful 9-10 months for me. When people expect from you, there is pressure and I want to take a break for a couple of months. My injury will take another 25 days to heal. So I will plan accordingly and then resume my training," he said.

Vikas Krishan Yadav
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
