Tokyo Olympics: Can Mary Kom, Amit Panghal better India's boxing tally?

India will be sending its largest boxing contingent ever to the Tokyo Olympics with as many as nine pugilists making the cut. The last time India sent large squad to the Olympics was at the 2012 London Games when eight boxers qualified for the sport's biggest stage.

India’s first boxing medal at the Olympics came at the 2008 Beijing Games when Vijender Singh took bronze. Mary Kom kept the momentum going when she bagged a bronze in London four years later. Going by the form and the preparation, many feel India has a bright chance to increase its medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics.

From the outside, it is difficult to judge how many medals Indian boxers will bring from Tokyo Olympics but there's no harm in expecting podium finishes from Mary Kom and Amit Panghal. Besides the duo, Pooja Rani is also one to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics.

Let's take a look at the Indians who could win boxing medals at the Tokyo Olympics

#1 Amit Panghal (Men’s 52kg)

Amit Panghal during the medal ceremony at Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. (Source: BFI)

Amit Panghal showed why he is the best in the category at the recent Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. Ranked No.1 in the world, Panghal negated the likes of Mongolia’s Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh and 2019 world bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov enroute to the final in Dubai.

In the summit clash, the Indian fought tremendously against reigning Olympic champion Shakobidin Zoirov before going down 2-3. Earlier, Panghal reached the Boxam International tournament quarterfinals before losing to Gabriel Escobar.

Panghal might not have won gold in either of these tournaments, but the kind of form and mindset the Haryana boxer is in, asemifinal at the Tokyo Olympics is well within reach. He also won 2018 Asian Games gold, 2019 Asian Championships gold and a World Championships silver the same year.

#2 Mary Kom (Women's 51kg)

Mary Kom with the silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. (Source: BFI)

Mary Kom is a pre-tournament favourite. While seven quotas out of 26 are yet to be filled, one can surely expect Mary Kom in the semifinals with the entries made so far. Just before the Asian Championships, Mary Kom revealed that she wants to assess where her game is in Dubai. She did so with an eighth silver medal at the continental meet.

Winner of six World Championships and all the major events she has been a part of in her illustrious career, the 38-year-old Mary Kom is pushing harder everyday with a sole aim to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. She also secured a bronze at the Boxam International meet earlier in the year.

#3 Pooja Rani (Women's 75kg)

Asian Boxing Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani in Dubai. (Source: BFI)

Pooja Rani’s gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships has brought her into the limelight to finish at the Tokyo Olympics podium next month. Pooja, who was in top form from 2012 to 2015, had a bad patch thereafter before reigniting herself with the 2019 Asian Championships gold in Bangkok.

It can be argued that Pooja played directly in the final in Dubai and was fresh unlike other Indians in the event. But winning the high pressure final with no match-practice also speaks about the abilities and mindset that Pooja possesses and will come in handy at the Tokyo Olympics.

She's a legend in the world of boxing!

In Dubai, Pooja directly made saw the semifinals. However, her semifinal opponent gave a walkover which pitted her against Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan. Pooja is also part of the possible European trip that the Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers will be availing before heading towards Tokyo.

India’s Tokyo Olympics boxing contingent

Men: Amit Panghal (52 kg), Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Vikas Krishan (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Satish Kumar (+91 kg)

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg)

