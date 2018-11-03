×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Unwell BFI President skips AIBA Congress; No EC membership for India

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Nov 2018, 23:30 IST

Ajay Singh (centre)
Ajay Singh (centre)

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh was not elected to the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Executive Committee after he was forced to skip the world body's Annual Congress in Moscow on Saturday owing to illness.

"Mr Singh was indisposed and had to skip the Annual Congress because of which his name was not considered by the delegates," a top federation source told PTI here.

"Since he was our voting delegate as well, India did not cast a vote in the Presidential election either," he added.

Singh's nomination was approved, along with 10 others from the Asian bloc, by the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) election committee chairman Jost Schmid last month in Lausanne.

It is learnt that the Asian bloc will be represented by Thailand and Qatar now.

Singh, also the co-founder of low-cost airline Spicejet, is currently a member of the Asian Boxing Confederation's EC.

The AIBA held its elections in the Russian capital where incumbent Gafur Rakhimov won after polling 86 votes out of 134 valid ballots. His rival was Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev, who said he would launch a movement of his own to "save boxing" after losing the election.

Rakhimov's election to the top post puts boxing's future as an Olympic sport in serious jeopardy. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made it clear that it wants Rakhimov to step aside -- primary reason being his alleged links to organised crime.

However, the Uzbek has maintained that he has no criminal antecedents as alleged by the US Treasury Department.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
BFI President Ajay Singh to contest for position in world...
RELATED STORY
BFI unveils logo for AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship
RELATED STORY
Controversial Rakhimov elected AIBA president
RELATED STORY
Mary Kom's trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach
RELATED STORY
Kazakh steps up to challenge for world boxing presidency
RELATED STORY
AIBA to allow judging protests after Asian Games boxing...
RELATED STORY
Recap of AIBA Youth Men's World Championships 2018
RELATED STORY
Recap of AIBA Youth Women's World Championships 2018 -...
RELATED STORY
To prepare for Olympics, I need to switch to Pro boxing:...
RELATED STORY
World Women's Boxing Championships from November 15 in Delhi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us