Vijender boosts morale of Rabindra World School students

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 09 Dec 2018, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh graced the closing ceremony of the Annual Sports Day of Rabindranath World School at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex

Gurgaon, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian boxing champion Vijender Singh graced the closing ceremony of the Annual Sports Day of Rabindranath World School at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex here Sunday.

Also present on the occasion was the vice-charmain of the school, Gaurav Tomar, along with Air Commodore Ripun Gupta and Air Commodore Grover.

Vijender who was the guest of honour at the event was impressed with the active participation of so many children in different disciplines at the annual sports day.

"I have never participated in any activity in my school days and it's amazing to see so many students actively taking part in the event," Vijender said.

Vijender also handed out medals and trophies to the students of the school for their outstanding sporting achievements.

Encouraging the young sports stars, Vijender said, "You shouldn't face any sort of pressure while competing in a game. The most important thing is to compete and give your 100 percent each time.

"Being a sports person there will be days where things necessarily don't go your way but the best you can do is to give your 100 percent and hope for the best result."

Vijender also addressed the parents and spoke about the importance of physical activities and diets for young children

Advertisement