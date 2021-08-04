"We are proud of you": Twitter appreciates Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal after a one-sided Olympic semi-final bout

India's quest for a gold medal in boxing has come to an end after Lovlina Borgohain's exit in the semi-final. The Indian's efforts fell short as world champion Bussenaz Surmeneli looked at her dominant best earlier today.

Lovlina tried her level best, but nothing on the day looked like stopping Surmeneli from making it through to the final. Although Lovlina may be disappointed by the defeat, she can be proud of the fantastic effort put in by her at the Olympics. Here's more on what happened during the semifinal match.

BRONZE FOR LOVLINA BORGOHAIN!! 💪



The 23-year-old in her debut Olympics wins a bronze medal in the Women’s Boxing welterweight category! 🥊



What an achievement! You have made the whole country proud! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Boxing #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/15p9EEgfHp — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2021

Lovlina loses to Bussesnaz in the semis

The Indian pugilist was fiery in her previous bout, but this time she was up against a world champion like Surmeneli. The Turkish pugilist attacked Lovlina right from the start, which made things really difficult for the Indian boxer. The Indians loose guard helped the world champion land some big punches on her.

In the second round, the Indian looked gassed out. All the punches she landed looked weak, which didn't help her impress the referees. After losing both rounds unanimously, Lovlina knew it was over for her.

She tried her best but nothing would work for her as Surmeneli dominated the Indian in the third round and ended up winning the match after a unanimous decision by the referees.

Fans react to Lovlina Borgohain's loss in the semis

There is no doubt that the boxer will be a sporting sensation in India. Her bronze medal triumph has given hope to numerous people from small villages and remote areas of India.

Her loss in the semis doesn't make her any less of a sporting hero than she already is. Fans took to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for the fantastic effort put in by Lovlina.

You put up a great fight and have added one more medal to India's tally, Lovlina Borgohain



Congratulations on bringing home the Bronze Medal in your very first #Olympics appearance. pic.twitter.com/sqzwBbwyka — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 4, 2021

News Flash:

Lovlina Borgohain gets Bronze medal as she loses to reigning World Champion in Semis (69kg).

Lovlina gave her absolute best in the bout.

Proud of you @LovlinaBorgohai | More power to you #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/jQDc5ojhXp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

Well played @LovlinaBorgohai 💪

Your #Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 will inspire 1000s young girls in our country 🇮🇳

We are proud of your fighting spirit & infectious courage 🙏🌹

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/ngNIETbyCr — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 4, 2021

And it’s bronze in boxing 👊🏽🇮🇳 proud of you #LovlinaBorgohain — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 4, 2021

Bronze it is ! Came from a village with no roads and illuminated the road of Indian contingent by bagging medal in TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020. QUEEN 👑

One sister is in BSF, another one is in CISF and younger one lovlina is bagging medal for India . Boss family.#LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/azpsY5ms7m — Subham 🏃 (@subhsays) August 4, 2021

Well played #LovlinaBorgohain

One more bronze 🥉 for India pic.twitter.com/u0Z4sYQuaI — AMAR JEET (@amarjeet_chatha) August 4, 2021

Well played Champ Lovlina Borgohain,first attempt in #Olympics and you show your power,more power to you.Hope Gold in future from you. জয় আই অসম pic.twitter.com/3XfKGykEBg — Prabhakar (@itsprabhakars) August 4, 2021

#LovlinaBorgohain joins the illustrious Mary Kom as the two Indian women boxers with Olympic medals. https://t.co/DzN8HNoAWh — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 4, 2021

#Boxing Lovlina Borgohain loses semi-final bout to world champion Busenaz Surmeneli

Fought Like a Champion and Won Bronze for India pic.twitter.com/krrqMFixjn — ROZER BIHARI (@BihariRozer) August 4, 2021

Congratulations. Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain wins bronze medal for India at the #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/hhaqE3KVpc — Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (@BailungRajdeep) August 4, 2021

It's a bronze for India 🇮🇳🥉

Well tried #LovlinaBorgohain 👏👍 — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) August 4, 2021

Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai 💪

Your #Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 will inspire 1000s young girls in our country 🇮🇳

We are proud of your fighting spirit & infectious courage 🙏

#LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/PmdgF8i7bF — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) August 4, 2021

