"We are proud of you": Twitter appreciates Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal after a one-sided Olympic semi-final bout

India's quest for a gold medal in boxing has come to an end after Lovlina Borgohain's exit in the semi-final. The Indian's efforts fell short as world champion Bussenaz Surmeneli looked at her dominant best earlier today.
Lovlina tried her level best, but nothing on the day looked like stopping Surmeneli from making it through to the final. Although Lovlina may be disappointed by the defeat, she can be proud of the fantastic effort put in by her at the Olympics. Here's more on what happened during the semifinal match.
Lovlina loses to Bussesnaz in the semis
The Indian pugilist was fiery in her previous bout, but this time she was up against a world champion like Surmeneli. The Turkish pugilist attacked Lovlina right from the start, which made things really difficult for the Indian boxer. The Indians loose guard helped the world champion land some big punches on her.
In the second round, the Indian looked gassed out. All the punches she landed looked weak, which didn't help her impress the referees. After losing both rounds unanimously, Lovlina knew it was over for her.
She tried her best but nothing would work for her as Surmeneli dominated the Indian in the third round and ended up winning the match after a unanimous decision by the referees.
Fans react to Lovlina Borgohain's loss in the semis
There is no doubt that the boxer will be a sporting sensation in India. Her bronze medal triumph has given hope to numerous people from small villages and remote areas of India.
Her loss in the semis doesn't make her any less of a sporting hero than she already is. Fans took to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for the fantastic effort put in by Lovlina.
