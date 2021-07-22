Who is Vikas Krishan? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance.

Ace Indian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav is an Indian amateur boxer born on 10th February 1992. He hails from Singhwa Khas village in Haryana's Hisar district. His father Krishan Kumar Yadav is employed with the Indian government. Vikas acquired his initial training from Bhiwani Boxing Club at the age of ten and later joined the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Vikas Krishan's Journey

After he started training at the Army Sports Institute, Pune, Vikas started gaining confidence and soon his career took off. In 2007, Vikas bagged his first international medal in the 48kg category at the World Cadet Boxing Championships.

Vikas received a breakthrough in his career at the 2010 Asian Youth Boxing Championship after winning a gold medal in the middleweight category.

He was just getting started as Vikas went on to win several medals thereafter. However, the biggest dream of an athlete is always to win an Olympic medal and it is no different for Vikas. It will be a bigger factor weighing in on him as he has failed to do so in his last two attempts.

So far, Vikas Krishan has made two appearances at the Olympic Games. While Vikas was knocked out of the 2012 London Olympics in the preliminary round, he exited the Rio Games in the quarterfinals.

However, Vikas, who represented India in his long two-decade career, is confident of obliterating past his previous Olympic appearances.

Vikas dominated Japan’s Quincy Okazawa in the 69kg quarter-final at the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, to book his berth for the Summer Games.

Vikas Krishan's Recent Performance

Vikas has not competed in any professional games in the last year. He played his last competitive match in March 2020 during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers tournament.

Vikas put up a clinical performance throughout the tournament as he qualified for the summit clash by defeating Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan in the semifinals. However, much to the anguish of the Indian fans, Vikas was forced to withdraw from the marquee event due to an injury and had to take a silver medal.

Vikas Krishan’s biography

Date of Birth: February 10, 1992 (age 29)

Birth Place: Hisar, Haryana, India

Sport/Event(s): Boxing, 69 kg category

Current World Ranking: N/A

Vikas Krishan's Major Achievements

2018 Asian Games: Bronze medal

2018 Commonwealth Games: Gold medal

2017 Asian Boxing Championship: Bronze medal

2011 World Championships: Bronze medal

Vikas Krishan’s earnings

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan is also serving as Haryana's Deputy Superintendent of police. He is included in the Indian government’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). He is also associated with JWS Sports.

