Chess Olympiad stamp unveiled to celebrate ‘World Chess Day’

The 'World Chess Day' was celebrated on Wednesday with the unveiling of the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The stamp was unveiled in the presence of a distinguished gathering in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan; and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Department Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan were the chief guests.

Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, Arjuna Awardee and team member of the Chess Olympiad, along with the president of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Sanjay Kapoor, were the guests of honor. Olympiad Director and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan also graced the occassion.

Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan said on the occasion:

“It is an absolute honor that we are organizing this event in India. Chess is our very own sport. I would also like to thank our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his vision that has made it possible to change and shape sports in this new India.”

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held in Mamallapuram, Chennai, from July 28 to August 10.

Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, also spoke on the occassion.

“The 44th Chess Olympiad stamp release is very important to this event. It is a prestigious event and I would like to thank everyone present here for being part of the stamp unveiling.”

The event has attracted a huge response with 187 countries registering - the highest-ever in close to a hundred years of Chess Olympiad history.

Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta (R) with AICF president Sanjay Kapoor (C) and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Pic credit: AICF)

Torch Run for Chess Olympiad held across the country

The world chess governing body, FIDE, also initiated a Torch Run for the first time, starting with India. The Torch Run for Chess Olympiad was held across the country and it was a huge success.

Organizing Committee President Sanjay Kapoor pointed out the importance of the event.

“This is a historic occasion as the Department of Posts has issued a commemorative postage stamp on the 44th Chess Olympiad just days before the Olympiad commences.”

Olympiad Director and AICF Secretary Chauhan added:

“This seems like a recognition of the hard work and effort put in by everyone associated with the Olympiad to make it a big success.”

GM Abhijeet Gupta said the Chess Olympiad will boost the popularity of the game in India.

“Truly a proud moment as an Indian citizen and as a chess player. This will be like a motivational booster to give our best for the country and bring home a medal."

India is hosting this spectacular sporting extravaganza for the very first time and a whopping 25 competitors from the country will be seen in action at the Olympiad. India is represented by three teams in the open section and two in the women’s section.

