2024 MLB draft prospects: Top 5 athletes to watch out for in the upcoming season

The NCAA fans are future-driven, and the focus is all set on the 2024 MLB draft prospects. With the 2023 MLB Draft behind us, all eyes are on the shining talents ready to take over the stage.

Oregon State, West Virginia, and North Carolina have talents that could line up the top 3 as 2024 MLB draft prospects. At the same time, plenty of college athletes are always putting up their case for the season. Here we discuss the top 5 college athletes who would have a million eyes watching them.

5 college athletes considered the Top 2024 MLB draft prospects

2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike

5. Konnor Griffin (OF/3B, RHP, SS), Commitment: LSU

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound position player from Jackson Preparatory and a commitment to LSU, who would not want to skin the eyes on one of the most athletic 2024 MLB Draft prospects? Konnor Griffin was reclassified from a 2025 draft prospect and bumped up to the 2024 draft after he displayed size and potential on the field.

4. Travis Bazzana

The 2nd baseman has shined with the Oregon State and has made his way as one of the 2024 MLB Draft prospects. Spring brought some light to his career after he increased his batting average, stolen bases, walks, and, most importantly, his power.

The only factor that could trouble Travis is his average arm strength and athleticism. He impressed the league insiders after his 2020 season, where he batted .304 with an OBP of .448 in on 23 bats.

3. Jac Cagnianone (1B, LHP), Florida

Jac Cagnianone, a Florida native put himself on the NCAA prospect map in the 2023 baseball season. He is a two-way star considered among the top 10 2024 MLB Draft prospects. Similar to Pete Alonso, Cagnianone attended Plant.

An injury in the postseason all-star game resulting in a Tommy John surgery affected Jac's growth as a college baseball prospect. However, he is determined to make his case for the 2024 MLB draft.

Peter Flaherty III @PeterGFlaherty Massive transfer portal news as RHP Chase Burns (5-3, 4.25 ERA) has announced he will be transferring to Wake Forest. One of the premier arms in all of college baseball, Burns has a thunderous FB (t 102) and a hellacious SL. Potential top-10 pick in 2024.

2. Chase Burns

Wake Forest's new addition, Chase Burns is anticipated as one of the three top 2024 MLB Draft prospects. The 6-foot-4, 195 pounds right-handed pitcher has been among the top prospects since the 2021 recruiting class.

He had a 5-3 ratio last season with a 4.25 ERA. Chase was also awarded the 2022 NCBWA Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He, indeed, has high expectations come the 2024 MLB Draft.

1. Vance Honeycutt

Vance Honeycutt is considered a top-notch 2024 MLB Draft prospect. He is a serious 5-tool prospect, with an eye for maintaining average and power. Vance was awarded the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has been included in the All-ACC Third Team for 2 consecutive years i.e. 2022 and 2023.

Vance Honeycutt was picked up by the San Fransisco Giants in the 2021 MLB draft, however, he opted out and registered at the University of North Carolina. In his sophomore year, Vance hit .257 with a .418 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .492.