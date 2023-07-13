Is Chase Burns heading to Wake Forest? 2024 MLB Draft prospect makes electric exit after hitting transfer portal last month

Chase Burns has dropped a massive transfer portal update. One of the foremost hands at the college baseball level has made a decision about his future. Previously, Burns was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, however, they ended up not signing him.

Wednesday night marked an official update for Chase Burns, as he has decided to take his talents to Wake Forest. He shared the news through his Instagram account, posting a picture of the University logo. Captioning the post, "New Beginnings..."

Wake Forest has not forgotten how LSU took them down in the last NCAA Tournament. They felt it was time to upgrade the squad by adding the best available arm to the transfer portal. Chase Burns finished off his sophomore year in 2023 with a 5-3 record with 114 strikeouts in 18 games.

Before that, as a freshman in 2022, Chase Burns played 17 games, including 14 as a starter. He recorded 103 strikeouts in 81.3 innings. He's a top-10 2024 MLB Draft pick, and with Wake Forest, he can soar to new heights.

Chase Burns' transfer will boost his 2024 MLB Draft chances

Chase started with Tennessee as a rotation player, gradually moving to a bullpen role. Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello's decision to bring him into a bullpen role put the ball in motion for No. 23.

Soon, Chase Burns provided stability -- getting triple digits in the relief spots. He developed himself as a weapon that Tennessee could use, as they did against Clemson and Stanford last season.

However, head coach John Vitello was not happy with Burns' decision to leave the Volunteers. He said in an interview with The Sports Animal,

"In the end, I think that worked out fairly well. But for his case, he’s going to take his efforts somewhere else. It’s been a deal where he’s done more than a lot for the program. Not just last year, and of course this year, too.”

Wake Forest was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but could not get past LSU in the National semifinal. One thing to remember, Burns was also slaughtered in the second season when he was a starter. Nonetheless, he pitched remarkably as a reliever, shutting down Vanderbilt in many appearances.

